Circa Waves' Death & Love 2025 UK Tour: How to buy tickets

Circa Waves will embark on UK tour dates next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Liverpool-formed outfit will support their Death & Love P1. 1 album with dates across the UK.

Circa Waves are will head out on a UK tour in 2025.

The Liverpool four-piece announced the details of their sixth studio album Death & Love Pt. 1, which is released on 31st January 2025, and shared their plans to support it with live dates across Britain next year.

The T-Shirt Weather outfit will kick off their string of shows with a Valentine's Day gig at Birmingham O2 Academy on 14th February and will play the likes of and O2 Academy Brixton before ending their run with a homecoming date at Liverpool Olympia on 1st March 2025.

Support on the dates comes from special guests, Worcester indie rockers Peace and Manchester four-piece Corella.

Get the full tour dates below and find out how to buy tickets.

Circa Waves' 2025 UK tour dates. Picture: Press

See Circa Waves' 2025 UK tour dates:

Fri 14th February: Birmingham O2 Academy

Sat 15th February: Nottingham Rock City

Sun 16th February: Glasgow Barrowlands

Tues 18th February: Cambridge Junction

Wed 19th February: Norwich UEA

Fri 21st February: Newcastle NX

Sat 22nd February: Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse

Sun 23rd February: Bristol Beacon

Tue 25th February: Leeds O2 Academy

Wed 26th February: London O2 Brixton Academy

Thur 27th February: Southampton 1865

Sat 1st March: Liverpool Olympia

Circa Waves' Death & Love Pt. 1 is released on 31st January 2025 and follow's the band's previous efforts, Young Chasers (2015), Different Creatures (2017), What's It Like Over There? (2019), Sad Happy (2020) and Never Going Under (2023).

So far, from the record comes lead single We Made It as well as the recently released track American Dream:

Circa Waves - American Dream (Official Vertical Video)

Circa Waves - Death & Love Pt. 1 - Track Listing

1. American Dream

2. Like You Did Before

3. We Made It

4. Le Bateau

5. Hold It Steady

6. Let;s Leave Together

7. Blue Damselfly

8. Everything Changed

9. Bad Guys Always Win

How to buy tickets to Circa Waves' 2025 Love & Death tour:

Tickets for Circa Waves Death & Love 2025 UK tour dates are on sale now. Visit circawaves.com to buy tickets.

