The 25 best albums of 2017

Take a look back to the year of Who Built The Moon, Wonderful Wonderful, Concrete & Gold, Visions Of A Life and As You Were.

The xx - I See You: release date 13th January 2017 The third album from the South London sound lab saw them keep their distinctive sound, but opened up the fascinating use of samples to hit a new level of emotional depth. Tracks included On Hold, Say Something Loving and I Dare You. The xx - I See You cover art. Picture: Press

Elbow - Little Fictions: release date 3rd February 2017 20 years and seven albums into their career and Guy Garvey and his team have perfected their trademark brand of heart breaking, life affirming, beautiful music. Tracks included Magnificent (She Says), All Disco and Gentle Storm. Elbow - Little Fictions cover art. Picture: Press

Circa Waves - Different Creatures: release date 10th March 2017 The second album from the young Liverpool indie band sees them open up their classic guitar hooks for a more mature sound. Tracks included Wake Up and Fire That Burns. Circa Waves - Different Creatures cover art. Picture: Press

The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension: release date 7th April 2017 The debut album from the accomplished London four piece was recorded in just 12 days and includes the tracks Cupid, Silent Movie Susie and Formidable. The Big Moon – Love In The 4th Dimension cover art. Picture: Press

Maximo Park – Risk To Exist: release date 21st April 2017 For their sixth album, Paul Smith and Maximo dug deeper into politics, social anxieties and world affairs, married to classic melodic hooks. Tracks included What Did We Do To You To Deserve This and Get High (No I Don't). Maximo Park – Risk To Exist cover art. Picture: Press

Gorillaz - Humanz: release date 28th April 2017 Unbelievable sounds, incredible guests and a fictional band. Damon Albarn and Jamie Hewlett’s art project release its fifth studio album, which included We Got The Power (featuring Jehnny Beth of Savages), Saturns Barz and Momentz featuring De La Soul. Gorillaz - Humanz cover art. Picture: Press

Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud: release date 5th May 2017 The Leicester band turn back the clock for some glam rock-influenced indie bangers, a trip to a rave and a kaleidoscope of lyrical influences. It was the last Kasabian album to feature singer Tom Meighan before he left the band and tracks included Ill Ray (The King) and Bless This Acid House. Kasabian - For Crying Out Loud cover art. Picture: Press

Paul Weller - A Kind Revolution: release date 12th May 2017 The Modfather’s 13th solo album proved it’s not possible to second guess the man. It’s rich with influences, yet never resorts to cliches and there’s even a collaboration with folk rock legend Robert Wyatt. Tracks included Long LonG Road, Nova and The Cranes Are Back. Paul Weller - A Kind Revolution cover art. Picture: Press

The Amazons - The Amazons: release date 26th May 2017 The Reading quartet's debut album featured the singles Junk Food Forever, Stay With Me, In My Mind and Little Something. The Amazons - The Amazons cover art. Picture: Press

The Charlatans - Different Days: release date 26th May 2017 Tim Burgess and co’s 13th studio album draws on the influences that have seeped through their 25 year career and there’s special guests a-plenty: Paul Weller, Johnny Marr and New Order’s Stephen Morris and Gillian Gilbert. The Charlatans - Different Days cover art. Picture: Press

Alt-J - Relaxer: release date 2nd June 2017 The third studio album from the Leeds art rockers includes In Cold Blood, Deadcrush and 3WW. Alt-J - Relaxer cover art. Picture: Press

London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing: release date 9th June 2017 The second album from the Nottingham trio, fronted by the mesmerising voice of Hannah Reid. Tracks included Rooting For You, Big Picture, Oh Woman Oh Man and Non Believer. London Grammar - Truth Is A Beautiful Thing cover art. Picture: Press

Portugal: The Man - Woodstock: release date 16th June 2017 This Portland outfit had been knocking around for the best part of a decade on the US psych rock scene, but their eighth album has proved anyone who accused them of selling out to be completely misguided. Tracks included the big hit Feel It Still, plus Noise Pollution and Live In The Moment. Portugal: The Man - Woodstock cover art. Picture: Press

Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark? Release date 16th June 2017 The duo of Mike Kerr and Ben Thatcher returned with more strident, confrontational, but still finely-tuned rock. Their second album included I Only Lie When I Love You, Lights Out and the storming title track. Royal Blood - How Did We Get So Dark? cover art. Picture: Press

Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life: release date 21st July 2017 The singer-songwriter's fifth album included the tracks Summer Bummer and Groupie Love. Lana Del Rey - Lust For Life cover art. Picture: Press

Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains: release date 25th July 2017 2017 saw Josh Homme team up with Mark Ronson - what seems like a marriage made in hell is EXACTLY that - the savage riffing of QOTSA gets a smooth, sharp makeover and showcases the melodic treasure buried deep in those songs. Tracks included The Way You Used To Do and The Evil Has Landed. Queens Of The Stone Age - Villains cover art. Picture: Press

Everything Everything - A Fever Dream: release date 18th August 2017 Further adventures in intense rhythms from the Mancunian quartet. Their fourth album includes Can;;t Do, Desire and Night Of The Long Knives. Everything Everything - A Fever Dream cover art. Picture: Press

The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding: release date 25th August 2017 Adam Granduciel’s first album for a major label saw him bring out the sparkle within his songs. Tracks included Thinking Of A Place, Holding On and Strangest Thing. The War On Drugs - A Deeper Understanding cover art. Picture: Press

Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold: release date 15th September 2017 Dave Grohl and his team get expansive with producer Greg Kurstin: there’s still the hard Foos rockin’ on display, but with a more melodic, choral, “produced” sound. Tracks include Run, The Sky Is A Neighbourhood and The Line. Foo Fighters - Concrete And Gold cover art. Picture: Press

The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful: release date 22nd September 2017 On the band's fifth album, Brandon Flowers leads tracks like The Man and Run For Cover like they’re soundtracks to fictitious 1980s teen movies and you’re left amazed at how a band this quirky can be so huge. The Killers - Wonderful Wonderful cover art. Picture: Press

Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life: release date 29th September 2017 For their second album, the North London quartet expanded on their grungy guitar sound for a more rounded approach that takes in robotic synthpop, dream pop and quirky rhythms, with Ellie Roswell’s voice acting as a whole other instrument in itself. Tracks included Don't Delete The Kisses, Beautifully Unconventional and Heavenward. Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life cover art. Picture: Press

Liam Gallagher - As You Were: release date 6th October 2017 After the false start of Beady Eye, Liam finally went solo properly and it was everything you’d expect - and want. Big, bold choruses, Beatlesque orchestration, the odd bit of Manc soul and just a touch - a touch, mind - of vulnerability in there, too. Tracks included Wall Of Glass, For What It's Worth, Paper Crown and Come Back To Me. Liam Gallagher - As You Were cover art. Picture: Press

Stereophonics - Scream Above The Sounds: release date 27th October 2017 The tenth Phonics album saw Kelly Jones come across like a veteran Welsh bluesman, especially on the Stuart Cable tribute, Before Anyone Knew Our Name. Other tracks included All In One Night, Caught By The Wind and What's All The Fuss About? Stereophonics - Scream Above The Sounds cover art. Picture: Press

Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon? Release date 24th November 2017 While going about his usual business for the previous four years, the elder Gallagher was making a “secret” record with soundtrack mastermind and DJ David Holmes. The result saw Noel pushing himself way out of his comfort zone: samples, French female singers, soul pastiches and instrumental interludes. Tracks included Holy Mountain, It's A Beautiful World, She Taught Me How To Fly and If Love Is The Law. Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds - Who Built The Moon? cover art. Picture: Press