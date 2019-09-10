Chester Bennington's widow Talinda announces engagement with support from Linkin Park

The late Chester Bennington and his widow Talinda in 2012. Picture: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images

The widow of the late Linkin Park frontman has announced she is set to remarry two years after his tragic passing, with full support of the band.

Talinda Bennington has revealed she is set to remarry two years after the tragic death of Chester Bennington.

The widow of the Linkin Park frontman took to Twitter over the weekend to announce the good news, telling her followers: "I am overjoyed to announce my engagement to my angel on earth, Michael F. I am here to tell you that you can find love after tragedy. That a death of a soulmate does not mean the death of you."

She added: "My family, friends, and my Linkin Park brothers welcome him to the family with open arms. I will continue to honor Chester and continue my life’s mission to make his passing not in vein [sic]. To all Suicide Loss Survivors, you CAN be happy again. You CAN have space in your heart for grief, joy, happiness, sadness, and love.

"Thank you for ALL of your continued love and support."

Linkin Park co-founder Mike Shinoda wrote of the news on her Instagram: "I've already congratulated you both in person, but congrats again, ha! All our love and support!"

Bennington, 41, was found dead at his home in Los Angeles on 20 July, 2017.

A coroner later ruled he had taken his own life.The Grammy-Award winner had battled depression and substance abuse in the years before his death.

Talinda, who has shared how her husband seemed to be in such a good place just before he took his life, has since worked tirelessly with mental health organisations and even set up her own initiative, the #320ChangesDirection campaign to raise awareness of mental health,

On the late Linkin Park singer's birthday, fans are called to write "I AM THE CHANGE" on their hands to symbolise they know the five signs of emotional well-being.

To honor @ChesterBe Bday-I’m asking you to Change Direction. On March 20th,Post a pic holding up your hand 🤚, which symbolizes you know the 5 signs of emotional well-being. Write “I AM THE CHANGE” on your hand. Bcuz the change begins within ourselves https://t.co/bZ2yDAq3y1 — Talinda Bennington (@TalindaB) March 7, 2018

The band went on an indefinite hiatus after he died, but paid tribute to the rocker in a tribute concert, where Mike Shinoda debuted Looking For An Answer his tribute to his dear friend.

Anyone feeling emotionally distressed or suicidal can call the Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK.

In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK.

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/