Campaign launched to get The Prodigy's Firestarter to No.1

Keith Flint in The Prodigy's Firestarter video. Picture: YouTube/ The Prodigy

Since the tragic news of the passing of Keith Flint, fans have launched a page to help get their 1996 hit back to the top of the charts.

Fans have launched a campaign to get The Prodigy to number one, following the tragic news of Keith Flint's death.

The music and entertainment world was left shaken when The Prodigy star was found dead, aged just 49, in his home in Essex on Monday (4 March).

Now a Facebook event page, hosted by Harvey Arscott and Christian Marshall-Harris, is calling for fans of the rave legends' 1996 single to help it climb to the top of the charts again.

The details on the public page reads: "Rest in peace to the fire starter. Lets make sure the fire continues 🔥 "We need to raise awareness of mental health issues and suicide. Suicide is the biggest killer of men under 45 and that needs to change!! "This is the best way to raise Keith's profile and bring his plight to the forefront of pop culture and mainstream."

The Prodigy have today announced that all of their shows will be cancelled, writing: "Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect. TheProdigyHQ".

Following the tragic death of Keith Flint all forthcoming Prodigy shows will be cancelled with immediate effect.

TheProdigyHQ pic.twitter.com/qxRiHYIPME — The Prodigy (@the_prodigy) March 5, 2019

The band were set to headline the likes of Snowbombing Festival, and Glastonbury Festival organiser Emily Eavis has confirmed the band were booked for 2019.

It follows their official statement, which read: "It is with deepest shock and sadness that we can confirm the death of our brother and best friend Keith Flint. A true pioneer, innovator and legend. He will be forever missed. We thank you for respecting the privacy of all concerned at this time."

Shortly after the news broke on Twitter, bandmate Liam Howlett took to social media to tell fans Flint "took his own life".

Posting a picture on the band's official Instagram, he wrote: "The news is true , I can’t believe I’m saying this but our brother Keith took his own life over the weekend , I’m shell shocked , fuckin angry , confused and heart broken ..... r.i.p brother Liam"

HEADS TOGETHER

Too often, people feel afraid to admit that they are struggling with their mental health. This fear of prejudice and judgement stops people from getting help and can destroy families and end lives.

Heads Together wants to help people feel much more comfortable with their everyday mental wellbeing and have the practical tools to support their friends and family.

One of their partners is the Campaign Against Living Miserably (CALM), an award-winning charity dedicated to preventing male suicide, the single biggest killer of men under the age of 45 in the UK. In 2015, 75% of all UK suicides were male.

CALM offers support to men in the UK, of any age, who are down or in crisis via our helpline, webchat and website.

www.thecalmzone.net

NATIONWIDE: 0800 58 58 58

LONDON: 0808 802 58 58

Calls are free from landlines, payphones and all mobiles.

For more on Heads Together, see www.headstogether.org.uk

Worried about someone?

Click here:

https://www.thecalmzone.net/help/worried-about-someone/