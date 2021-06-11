Bruce Springsteen and The Killers announce new collab

Bruce Springsteen is teaming up with The Killers and John Mellencamp for new collab. Picture: PA

By Emma Clarke

Springsteen has kept busy during the pandemic and announced an exciting new collaboration with The Killers and heartland rock star John Mellencamp.

The New Jersey icon has not only launched a Broadway tour and released a new album title Letter To You, he's also just confirmed an exciting new collaboration with The Killers and heartland rock star John Mellencamp.

During an appearance on Sirius XM's E Street Radio, Springsteen said: "It’s Brandon [Flowers] and I with the band, we have done something that is going to come out soon, in a week or so. I’ve been staying busy."

Of Mellancamp, he added: "I worked on three songs on John’s album and I spent some time in Indiana with him. I love John a lot. He’s a great songwriter and I have become very close and had a lot of fun with him. I sang a little bit on his record."

The Killers also took to social to confirm the news of the collab, writing on Twitter: "Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement."

Looks like the cat’s out of the bag. When The Boss decides it’s time to make an announcement, it’s time to make an announcement. pic.twitter.com/0ltbHfwdpG — The Killers (@thekillers) June 10, 2021

Earlier in the week, the band teased fans about a "killer collab", encouraging fans to guess to submit their predictions.

Some fans took a stab and said it was The Cure's Robert Smith, while other guessed Phoebe Bridgers, Chris Martin and even Taylor Swift.

As well as this new collaboration with Springsteen, The Killers announced back in April that they've finished working on their new album, which is slated to drop this year.

However, fans on this side of the pond won't see them until 2022, after the band were forced to postpone their Imploding The Mirage Dates due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The band said in a statement: "UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!”

THE KILLERS UK TOUR DATES 2022

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14and 15 June 2022.

