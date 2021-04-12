The Killers: New album is "finished" and is "coming this year"

The Killers have revealed that their new album is on the way. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for Bonnaroo Arts And Music Festival/Getty

By Jenny Mensah

Brandon Flowers and co have confirmed that the follow-up to 2020's Imploding The Mirage is on its way this year.

The Killers have revealed that their new album is complete and will come out in 2021.

Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr. took part in an Instagram Live Q&A this week, and revealed when fans could expect their seventh studio album.

"I mean it’s finished, yeah. We’re basically in the mastering phase,” said Flowers. "It will come out this year. We were hoping for an early summer release, but the vinyl manufacturing companies are all inundated with the artists who held their albums back because of COVID. Now they’re all trying to get their albums out and are making this push. We want to release everything simultaneously, so we’re running into a wall."

The Las Vegas rocker concluded: "It will be [released] this year, and it is finished."

"It gives us time to make tweaks," added drummer Vannucci Jr. "It’s good and it’s different. I want to explore talking about the record, but we were told not to let the cat out of the bag too much."

Imploding The Mirage was released on 21 August 2020 and included the singles Caution, Fire In Bone, My Soul's Own Warning and Fire In Bone.

The band didn't rest on their laurels during the pandemic either, giving various live stream performances for good causes and releasing a moving version of their Land of the Free song in the wake of the death of George Floyd.

The video, which was shared on their official Instagram, sees frontman Brandon Flowers dressed in black to sing the single, playing the piano while flanked by two guitarists.

Watch the Las Vegas rocker's stirring performance here:

Although you can expect a new album from the band this year, the band won't be touring this side of the pond until 2022.

Because of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, the Imploding The Mirage tour will now reach our shores next year, kicking off in Doncaster on 24 May and winding up with a show at Manchester's Emirates Stadium in Old Trafford on 11 June. The band also added an extra show at Falkirk Stadium on 7 June.

The Killers broke the news in a statement, which read: "UK and Ireland friends… We’re sorry, but there’s no way around this. These will be the same great shows, but we have to move them to next year. All tickets will be honoured, so we really hope you can still join us!"

See The Killers' 2022 UK tour dates:

24 May 2022 Keepmoat Stadium, Doncaster (with Blossoms )

) 26 May 2022 Ashton Gate, Bristol (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 28 May 2022 Ricoh Stadium, Coventry (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 30 May 2022 St Mary's Stadium, Southampton (with Blossoms )

) 1 June 2022 Riverside, Middlesborough (with Manic Street Preachers )

) 3 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 4 June 2022 Emirates Stadium, London (with Sam Fender )

) 6 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets for the original show will be valid for this date) (with Blossoms )

) 7 June 2022 Falkirk Stadium (tickets on sale Friday, 12 March at 9am GMT) (with Supergrass )

) 9 June 2022 Carrow Road Stadium, Norwich (with Blossoms )

) 11 June 2022 Emirates Old Trafford Stadium, Manchester (with Blossoms)

The two Irish dates at Dublin's Malahide Castle will now take place on 14and 15 June 2022.

Any remaining tickets for selected dates are available from gigsandtours.com and ticketmaster.co.uk.

