Britpop Classical 2024 dates: How to buy tickets

Britpop Classical shows have been announced for 2024. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast and The La’s and Saffron of Republica are among the artists to feature in the special dates. Find out how to buy tickets.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

90s stars have joined forces for Britpop Classical shows in 2024.

30 years after the term was coined, a trio of gigs - featuring special guests Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast & The La’s, Mike Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones, and Saffron of Republica - will take place in the UK next year.

The shows, which will see the '90s icons perform their own hits as well as special Britpop covers with a live orchestra, will take place in at London’s Eventim Apollo on 7th June, Birmingham Symphony Hall on 8th June and Manchester Bridgewater Hall on 9th June.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 20th October at 10am, available from Ticketmaster.

JUST ANNOUNCED: Britpop Classical, featuring some very special guests, is bringing an orchestral celebration of Britpop to Eventim Apollo in June 2024.



Get tickets this Friday at 10am.https://t.co/QtL2QPwvg8 pic.twitter.com/FvR21wB8vS — Eventim Apollo (@EventimApollo) October 17, 2023

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene said: “Really looking forward to playing some of our hit songs with an orchestra at some of the country’s most beautiful venue’s and meeting up with faces from the past that we had great fun with”.

Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene is among the 90s legends to feature. Picture: Press

Mark Morriss of The Bluetones said: “To have the opportunity to perform the Bluetones songs in this style, in these venues, is not something I ever dreamt would be possible. I absolutely cannot wait for these shows.”

Mark Morris of The Bluetones will also feature in the Britpop Classical tour. Picture: Press

See the Britpop Classical 2024 dates:

Fri 7th June 2024 - London Eventim Apollo

Sat 8th June 2024 - Birmingham Symphony Hall

Sun 9th June 2024 - Manchester Bridgewater Hall

Saffron from Republica will also perform in Britpop Classical 2024. Picture: Press

Who's on the Britpop Classical 2024 line-up?

The three shows will see performances from Simon Fowler of Ocean Colour Scene, John Power of Cast and The La’s, Mike Chadwick of Levellers, Mark Morriss of The Bluetones, and Saffron of Republica.

How to buy tickets:

Tickets went on pre-sale on Tuesday 17th October at 10am and they will go on general sale this Friday 20th October from 10am. Visit Ticketmaster for more.

What to expect from the setlist:

Between them, the musicians are responsible for some iconic 90s hits, including The Day We Caught the Train and The Riverboat Song ( Ocean Colour Scene), Walkaway and Alright ( Cast), There She Goes (The La’s), What A Beautiful Day and One Way ( Levellers), Slight Return and Cut Some Rug ( The Bluetones) and Ready to Go and Drop Dead Gorgeous (Republica), so we can expect to hear these songs, as well as other Britpop favourites, on the setlist.