The 20 most underrated Britpop singles

7 June 2023, 16:43
Britpop! It's all about Live Forever, Parklife and Disco 2000 isn't it? Well... no.
Like every musical genre, Britpop was a group of different artists with different approaches that just seemed to "fit" in the era of optimism that sprung up in the mid-1990s.
Looking back, Britpop encapsulated bands that had an indie past (Pulp, Ocean Colour Scene) or lay on the outskirts of the media scene but seemed to epitomise the movement (Oasis, Black Grape).
With that in mind, we're asking you: which Britpop-era songs show the depth and scope of the music made in that period? Which well-known bands from the 90s had some amazing tracks that don't always make the "Greatest Hits" playlists?
Here's a score of great songs from great Britpop artists.
Manic Street Preachers - Kevin Carter
Pulp - Babies (Official Video)
Blur - Chemical World (Official Music Video)
Longpigs - She Said
Shed Seven - Getting Better (Stereo)
The Auteurs - Showgirl
Suede - Metal Mickey (Official Video)
Supergrass - Lenny (Official HD Video)
Cast - Walkaway
The Bends
Sleeper - What Do I Do Now?
Echobelly - Great Things (The White Room 1996)
Ocean Colour Scene - The Circle
Gene - Olympian
The Charlatans - Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over
In a room/ Dodgy
Super Furry Animals - Juxtapozed with U (Video)
Elastica - Stutter
Space - Neighbourhood (Official Music Video)
Lush - Single Girl