The 20 most underrated Britpop singles

7 June 2023, 16:43

Underrated Britpop tracks from Sleeper, Space, Lush and Cast
Underrated Britpop tracks from Sleeper, Space, Lush and Cast. Picture: YouTube

Britpop! It's all about Live Forever, Parklife and Disco 2000 isn't it? Well... no.

Like every musical genre, Britpop was a group of different artists with different approaches that just seemed to "fit" in the era of optimism that sprung up in the mid-1990s.

Looking back, Britpop encapsulated bands that had an indie past (Pulp, Ocean Colour Scene) or lay on the outskirts of the media scene but seemed to epitomise the movement (Oasis, Black Grape).

With that in mind, we're asking you: which Britpop-era songs show the depth and scope of the music made in that period? Which well-known bands from the 90s had some amazing tracks that don't always make the "Greatest Hits" playlists?

Here's a score of great songs from great Britpop artists.

  1. Manic Street Preachers - Kevin Carter

    Manic Street Preachers - Kevin Carter

  2. Pulp - Babies

    Pulp - Babies (Official Video)

  3. Blur - Chemical World

    Blur - Chemical World (Official Music Video)

  4. Longpigs - She Said

    Longpigs - She Said

  5. Shed Seven - Getting Better

    Shed Seven - Getting Better (Stereo)

  6. The Auteurs - Showgirl

    The Auteurs - Showgirl

  7. Suede - Metal Mickey

    Suede - Metal Mickey (Official Video)

  8. Supergrass - Lenny

    Supergrass - Lenny (Official HD Video)

  9. Cast - Walkaway

    Cast - Walkaway

  10. Radiohead - The Bends

    The Bends

  11. Sleeper - What Do I Do Now?

    Sleeper - What Do I Do Now?

  12. Echobelly - Great Things

    Echobelly - Great Things (The White Room 1996)

  13. Ocean Colour Scene - The Circle

    Ocean Colour Scene - The Circle

  14. Gene - Olympian

    Gene - Olympian

  15. The Charlatans - Just When You're Thinking Things Over

    The Charlatans - Just When You're Thinkin' Things Over

  16. Dodgy - In A Room

    In a room/ Dodgy

  17. Super Furry Animals - Juxtapozed With U

    Super Furry Animals - Juxtapozed with U (Video)

  18. Elastica - Stutter

    Elastica - Stutter

  19. Space - Neighbourhood

    Space - Neighbourhood (Official Music Video)

  20. Lush - Single Girl

    Lush - Single Girl

