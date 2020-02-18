BRIT Awards 2020: full list of winners

Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who triumphed at the 2020 ceremony, held at The O2 in London? Radio X has the full list of winners here.

The BRIT Awards 2020 took place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 London. Hosted for the third time by Jack Whitehall, the star-studded show featured performances from Harry Styles, Mabel, Billie Eilish - who performed her Bond theme song with assistance from soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer and Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr - Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.

The show was closed by legend Rod Stewart, who played his classic hit I Don't Want To Talk About It and was then joined by his former colleagues in The Faces, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones for the classic Stay With Me.

BRIT Awards 2020 logo. Picture: Press

The full list of BRIT Awards 2020 winners:

Male Solo Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Stormzy

Dave

Harry Styles

Lewis Capaldi

Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Female Solo Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Mabel

Charli XCX

FKA Twigs

Freya Ridings

Mahalia

Group Of The Year

WINNER: Foals

Bastille

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Yannis Philippakis of the band Foals accepts the Best Group award during The BRIT Awards 2020 a. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

BRITs Rising Star

WINNER: Celeste

Beabadoobee

Joy Crookes

New Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi

Aitch

Dave

Mabel

Sam Fender

Song Of The Year

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved

AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove

Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant

Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location

Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care

Mabel - Don't Call Me Up

Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart

Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger

Stormzy - Vossi Bop

Tom Walker - Just You And I

Mastercard Album Of The Year

WINNER: Dave - Psychodrama

Harry Styles - Fine Line

Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent

Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka

Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

WINNER: Tyler, The Creator

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Dermot Kennedy

Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Lana Del Ray

Lizzo

Producer Of The Year

Fred again...

