BRIT Awards 2020: full list of winners

18 February 2020, 22:17 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:21

Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020
Billie Eilish accepts the International Female Solo Artist award during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Who triumphed at the 2020 ceremony, held at The O2 in London? Radio X has the full list of winners here.

The BRIT Awards 2020 took place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 London. Hosted for the third time by Jack Whitehall, the star-studded show featured performances from Harry Styles, Mabel, Billie Eilish - who performed her Bond theme song with assistance from soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer and Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr - Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.

The show was closed by legend Rod Stewart, who played his classic hit I Don't Want To Talk About It and was then joined by his former colleagues in The Faces, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones for the classic Stay With Me.

BRIT Awards 2020 logo
BRIT Awards 2020 logo. Picture: Press

The full list of BRIT Awards 2020 winners:

Male Solo Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Stormzy
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka

Stormzy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London
Stormzy poses on the red carpet on arrival for the BRIT Awards 2020 in London. Picture: TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty Images

Female Solo Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Mabel
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mahalia

Group Of The Year

WINNER: Foals
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe

Yannis Philippakis of the band Foals accepts the Best Group award during The BRIT Awards 2020 a
Yannis Philippakis of the band Foals accepts the Best Group award during The BRIT Awards 2020 a. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

BRITs Rising Star

WINNER: Celeste
Beabadoobee
Joy Crookes

New Artist Of The Year

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Aitch
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender

Song Of The Year

WINNER: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Tom Walker - Just You And I

Mastercard Album Of The Year

WINNER: Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head

International Male Solo Artist

WINNER: Tyler, The Creator
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone

International Female Solo Artist

WINNER: Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo

Producer Of The Year

Fred again...

Latest Videos

Billie Eilish at the Oscars Vanity Fair party

Billie Eilish 2020 UK gigs, dates, support, setlist & more

Lewis Capaldi Performs At L'Olympia In Paris

The BRIT Awards 2020: date, start time, nominees, performances & how to watch
Screenshot of The Strokes' Bad Decisions video

WATCH: The Strokes share official video for Bad Decisions

Pippa cringes over her full Shen Yun interview

WATCH: Pippa can't stop cringing over her Shen Yun interview

The Chris Moyles Show

Latest On Radio X

Billie Eilish during The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena on February 18, 2020

WATCH: Billie Eilish performs Bond theme live at the 2020 BRIT Awards
Jimmy Smith, Yannis Philippakis, Jack Bevan and Edwin Congreave of Foals attend The BRIT Awards 2020 at The O2 Arena

Foals win best group at the BRITS 2020

Lewis Capaldi at the BRIT Awards 2020 ceremony and live show in London on February 18, 2020.

Lewis Capaldi beats Sam Fender to Best New Artist award at The BRITs 2020

Sam Fender

Michael Jackson and Jarvis Cocker at the BRIT Awards 1996

Why Jarvis Cocker 'mooned' Michael Jackson's BRITs performance

Features

Dave Grohl and Billie Eilish

What Dave Grohl really meant when he compared Billie Eilish to Nirvana

Foo Fighters

Johnny Marr

Johnny Marr's 2020 UK gigs: dates, tickets & more

Johnny Marr