BRIT Awards 2020: full list of winners
18 February 2020, 22:17 | Updated: 18 February 2020, 22:21
Who triumphed at the 2020 ceremony, held at The O2 in London? Radio X has the full list of winners here.
The BRIT Awards 2020 took place on Tuesday 18 February at The O2 London. Hosted for the third time by Jack Whitehall, the star-studded show featured performances from Harry Styles, Mabel, Billie Eilish - who performed her Bond theme song with assistance from soundtrack composer Hans Zimmer and Smiths guitar legend Johnny Marr - Lewis Capaldi, Stormzy and this year's Rising Star, Celeste.
The show was closed by legend Rod Stewart, who played his classic hit I Don't Want To Talk About It and was then joined by his former colleagues in The Faces, Ronnie Wood and Kenney Jones for the classic Stay With Me.
The full list of BRIT Awards 2020 winners:
Male Solo Artist Of The Year
WINNER: Stormzy
Dave
Harry Styles
Lewis Capaldi
Michael Kiwanuka
Female Solo Artist Of The Year
WINNER: Mabel
Charli XCX
FKA Twigs
Freya Ridings
Mahalia
Group Of The Year
WINNER: Foals
Bastille
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
BRITs Rising Star
WINNER: Celeste
Beabadoobee
Joy Crookes
New Artist Of The Year
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi
Aitch
Dave
Mabel
Sam Fender
Song Of The Year
WINNER: Lewis Capaldi - Someone You Loved
AJ Tracey - Ladbroke Grove
Calvin Harris and Rag'n'Bone Man - Giant
Dave featuring Burna Boy - Location
Ed Sheeran and Justin Bieber - I Don't Care
Mabel - Don't Call Me Up
Mark Ronson featuring Miley Cyrus - Nothing Breaks Like A Heart
Sam Smith and Normani - Dancing With A Stranger
Stormzy - Vossi Bop
Tom Walker - Just You And I
Mastercard Album Of The Year
WINNER: Dave - Psychodrama
Harry Styles - Fine Line
Lewis Capaldi - Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent
Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
Stormzy - Heavy Is The Head
International Male Solo Artist
WINNER: Tyler, The Creator
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Dermot Kennedy
Post Malone
International Female Solo Artist
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Lana Del Ray
Lizzo
Producer Of The Year
Fred again...