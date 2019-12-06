Celeste named Rising Star Award winner at BRITs 2020

The musician is also the first performer to be confirmed for the awards ceremony next February.

Celeste has won the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020 prize.

The 25-year-old soul singer beat off competition from Beabadoobee and Joy Crookes to be presented the award - which was previously known as the BRITs Critics' Choice - and admitted she feels "honoured" to receive the prize.

She said: "It's a huge honour to be the recipient of the BRITs Rising Star Award 2020.

"Like many others, I grew up watching The BRITs and have been continually inspired by its nominees, winners and the performances."

As a result of her award, the self-taught star is the first performer confirmed for what will be the 40th BRITs on 18 February 2020.

Celeste says: "I hope to make the most of this incredible opportunity and I can't wait to perform on The BRITs next year."

Reflecting on her nomination, Joy Crookes said: "I remember watching the BRITs as a child - especially seeing my favourites like Lily Allen, Corinne Bailey Rae and Amy Winehouse up on the screen.

"I've always looked up to these inspiring and strong women so to be able to be recognised in the same way they were is insane - thank you so much to anyone who has supported me to get here!"

Beabadoobee - whose real name is Bea Kristi - added: "It's super cool to be nominated for the BRITs Rising Star award and I'm so grateful. It's so weird to think that writing music in my bedroom could appeal to so many people. Thank you so much to anyone who has voted for me!"

The award has previously been won by Adele (2008), Jessie J (2011), Sam Smith (2014) and Rag 'N' Bone Man (2017), while Sam Fender took home this year's prize.

Past BRITs Critics’ Choice winners

2008 Adele

2009 Florence + The Machine

2010 Ellie Goulding

2011 Jessie J

2012 Emeli Sandé

2013 Tom Odell

2014 Sam Smith

2015 James Bay

2016 Jack Garratt

2017 Rag ’n’ Bone Man

2018 Jorja Smith

2019 Sam Fender