Richard Ashcroft announces outdoor show at Blenheim Palace for 2025

Richard Ashcroft will play a huge outdoor live date next year. Picture: Press

The Verve legend will play the 10,000-capacity UNESCO World Heritage Site next summer as part of Nocturne Live next year. Find out how you could be there.

Richard Ashcroft has been confirmed as the first headliner for next summer’s Nocturne Live concert series.

The Verve legend will top the bill Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Thursday 19th June 2025.

The Song For The Lovers singer will be joined at the 10,000-capacity UNESCO World Heritage Site with support from The Lightning Seeds and The Zutons.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 25th October at 9am with pre-sales taking place earlier in the week.

Get the full details for the show below.

Richard will be performing at @NocturneLive at Blenheim Palace in Oxfordshire on Thursday 19th June 2025. Tickets are available this Friday 25th October from 9am https://t.co/Mv4f2Vszfh pic.twitter.com/3AqzIPDrzO — Richard Ashcroft (@richardashcroft) October 21, 2024

When does Richard Ashcroft play Nocturne Live 2025?

How to buy Richard Ashcroft tickets for Blenheim Palace:

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday 25th October.

The pre-sale is available to those who are signed up to the Nocturne Live mailing list and starts on 22nd October at 9am.

Tickets, along with a limited number of VIP packages - which provide an exclusive opportunity to dine in the State Rooms of Blenheim Palace - are available from www.nocturnelive.com.

Nocturne Live transforms Blenheim Palace’s Great Court into a spectacular 10,000-capacity open-air concert venue and since its inception in 2015 has gone on to become one of the UK’s most popular stately home concert experiences.

Over the years the series has played host to a stellar line-up of international stars including Noel Gallagher, Lionel Ritchie, Elton John, Kylie Minogue, Nile Rodgers, Lauryn Hill, Gregory Porter, Van Morrison, Tears for Fears, Gladys Knight, Elvis Costello, Simple Minds and Ennio Morricone amongst many others.

Nocturne Live 2025 will run from Wednesday 18th - Sunday 22nd June. More acts for the series will be announced soon.

