Bring Me The Horizon deny Billie Eilish collab: "It's just a rumour"

Bring Me The Horizon on Billie Eilish collab rumours

By Jenny Mensah

The Sheffield rockers picked up the gong for Best Alternative / Rock at the ceremony, which took place on Saturday 2nd March.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bring Me The Horizon have denied that they are working on a collaboration with Billie Eilish.

The Sheffield four-piece - made up of Oli Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean - took home the prize for Best Alternative /Rock at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.

When quizzed in the winners' room about the speculation around working with the singer they dismissed the claims with drummer Matt Nicholls telling Radio X: "It's just a rumour."

"Yeah, yeah, I think we're gonna do her guttering on her house," joked frontman Oli Sykes about the claims they were working together, adding: "I think we're the best men for the job."

Asked how important they think it is for the BRIT Awards to have a rock category, Sykes said: "So important. It means the world to everyone. The BRITs it's just so important in general."

The Drown rockers added: "It's like a British staple. [...] It's the fish and chips of music land."

Bring Me The Horizon at The BRIT Awards and Billie Eilish. Picture: Lia Toby/Getty Images, Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Rumours of the artists coming together first started bubbling earlier this year when frontman Oli Sykes left a comment under the singer's Instagram post.

Under her photo, which saw Billie and her brother Finneas at the Golden Globes, where they took home the Best Song award for Barbie soundtrack What Was I Made For?, Sykes simply wrote: "limousine".

Fans soon picked up on the fact that the word is one of the songs associated with the band's much-awaited project POST HUMAN: NeX GEn, which is expected to be released in summer 2024 and can be pre-ordered in various formats here.

Watch the official video for the band's Kool-AID video, which was shared last week: