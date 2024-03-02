Bring Me The Horizon win Best Rock/Alternative Act at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard

Oliver Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean of Bring me the Horizon pose with their Alternative/Rock Act award during the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

By Radio X

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard took place at the O2 in London on Saturday, 2nd March, with the Sheffield band going home with a trophy.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bring Me The Horizon have taken home the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.

The Sheffield rockers beat off stiff competition from the likes of Blur, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to take home the prize at the star-studded ceremony, which took place on Saturday 2nd March at London's O2 Arena.

The award, which was supported by Radio X, was decided by social media vote, with super-fans asked to pledge their support for the artist of their choice by using a unique hashtag on Instagram.

The band - comprised of Oli Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean - accepted the Rachel Jones-designed award in the venue on the night.

"It's bloody insane this," said frontman Sykes, during an expletive-filled speech that was bleeped for transmission on ITV.

BMTH formed in Sheffield in 2004 and are expected to issued their new album Post Human: Nex Gen this summer.

Matt Kean, Lee Malia, Oliver Sykes and Mat Nicholls of Bring Me The Horizon arrive at the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The biggest night in music also included performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Jungle, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill and Chase and Status.

Kylie performed at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard. Picture: Press

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD supported by Capital

WINNER: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jungle

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

BEST R&B ACT supported by Capital XTRA

WINNER: RAYE

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Sault

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ACT supported by Radio X

WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: SZA

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

WINNER: RAYE

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

BEST DANCE ACT supported by Capital Dance

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Fred again..

Romy

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

WINNER: CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

BRITs RISING STAR

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Caity Baser

Sekou

PRODUCER

Chase and Status

SONGWRITER

RAYE

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

Kylie Minogue

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard. Picture: Press

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp hosted The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.