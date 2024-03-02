Bring Me The Horizon win Best Rock/Alternative Act at the BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard
2 March 2024, 21:11 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 21:39
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard took place at the O2 in London on Saturday, 2nd March, with the Sheffield band going home with a trophy.
Listen to this article
Bring Me The Horizon have taken home the award for Best Rock/Alternative Act at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard.
The Sheffield rockers beat off stiff competition from the likes of Blur, The Rolling Stones, Young Fathers and Yussef Dayes to take home the prize at the star-studded ceremony, which took place on Saturday 2nd March at London's O2 Arena.
The award, which was supported by Radio X, was decided by social media vote, with super-fans asked to pledge their support for the artist of their choice by using a unique hashtag on Instagram.
The band - comprised of Oli Sykes, Matt Nicholls, Lee Malia and Matt Kean - accepted the Rachel Jones-designed award in the venue on the night.
"It's bloody insane this," said frontman Sykes, during an expletive-filled speech that was bleeped for transmission on ITV.
BMTH formed in Sheffield in 2004 and are expected to issued their new album Post Human: Nex Gen this summer.
The biggest night in music also included performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Jungle, Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding, Becky Hill and Chase and Status.
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners:
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD supported by Capital
- WINNER: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
- Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
- Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Jungle
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Young Fathers
BEST R&B ACT supported by Capital XTRA
- WINNER: RAYE
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Sault
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ACT supported by Radio X
- WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon
- Blur
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: SZA
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
BEST NEW ARTIST
- WINNER: RAYE
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Yussef Dayes
BEST DANCE ACT supported by Capital Dance
- WINNER: Calvin Harris
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Fred again..
- Romy
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
- WINNER: CASISDEAD
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
BRITs RISING STAR
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
PRODUCER
- Chase and Status
SONGWRITER
- RAYE
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
- Kylie Minogue
Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp hosted The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.