The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Full winners list

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard. Picture: BRIT Awards/BPI/Press

By Radio X

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place at the O2 in London on Saturday, 2nd March. Get all the latest updates here.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Awards 2024 is taking place on 2nd March 2024 at London's O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama, will include stellar performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Jungle and Kylie.

Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day presented Group Of The Year to Jungle, who were enjoying their first BRIT Award nomination ever.

Find out everything we know about the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners so far as they come in...

RAYE picked up a number of BRIT Awards on the night, including Best New Artist and Best Song. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD supported by Capital

WINNER: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.

Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle

cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada

Central Cee - Let Go

Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter

Dua Lipa - Dance The Night

Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed

J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You

Kenya Grace - Strangers

Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best

PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar

Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing

Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe

Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT

Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: Jungle

Blur

Chase & Status

Headie One & K-Trap

Young Fathers

BEST R&B ACT supported by Capital XTRA

WINNER: RAYE

Cleo Sol

Jorja Smith

Mahalia

Sault

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ACT supported by Radio X

WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon

Blur

The Rolling Stones

Young Fathers

Yussef Dayes

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

WINNER: SZA

Asake

Burna Boy

Caroline Polachek

CMAT

Kylie Minogue

Lana Del Rey

Miley Cyrus

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

WINNER: RAYE

Mahalia

Olivia Dean

PinkPantheress

Yussef Dayes

BEST DANCE ACT supported by Capital Dance

WINNER: Calvin Harris

Barry Can’t Swim

Becky Hill

Fred again..

Romy

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

WINNER: CASISDEAD

Central Cee

Dave

J Hus

Little Simz

POP ACT

WINNER: Dua Lipa

Calvin Harris

Charli XCX

Olivia Dean

RAYE

BRITs RISING STAR

The Last Dinner Party - WINNER

Caity Baser

Sekou

PRODUCER

Chase and Status

SONGWRITER

RAYE

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

Kylie Minogue

Jungle won the award for Best Group. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

MASTERCARD ALBUM AWARD

Blur - The Ballad Of Darren

J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard

Little Simz - NO THANK YOU

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues

Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Arlo Parks

Central Cee

Dave

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Ju Hus

Jessie Ware

Little Simz

Olivia Dean

RAYE

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

WINNER: boygenius

blink-182

Foo Fighters

Gabriels

Paramore

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For

David Kushner - Daylight

Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red

Jazzy - Giving Me

Libianca - People

Meghan Trainor - Made You Look

Miley Cyrus - Flowers

Noah Kahan - Stick Season

Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You

Olivia Rodrigo - vampire

Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana

Rema - Calm Down

SZA - Kill Bill

Tate McRae - greedy

Tyla - Water

Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong presented the award for Best Group to Jungle. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?

Dua Lipa

Ellie Goulding

Calvin Harris

Becky Hill

Jungle

Tate McRae

Kylie Minogue

RAYE

Rema

Dua Lipa opened the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Who hosted the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp hosted The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted his year's event. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who designed The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy?

This year's trophy was designed by acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones. She joins an illustrious list of British artists to design the gong, including Dame Vivienne Westood, Tracey Emin, Pam Hogg, Sir Phillip Treacy, Damien Hirst and Anish Kapoor. Jones also takes on the honour from 2023 trophy designer Slawn.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones. Picture: Press