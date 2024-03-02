The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Full winners list

2 March 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 22:00

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard. Picture: BRIT Awards/BPI/Press
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place at the O2 in London on Saturday, 2nd March. Get all the latest updates here.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Awards 2024 is taking place on 2nd March 2024 at London's O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.

The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama, will include stellar performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Jungle and Kylie.

Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day presented Group Of The Year to Jungle, who were enjoying their first BRIT Award nomination ever.

Find out everything we know about the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners so far as they come in...

RAYE picked up a number of BRIT Awards on the night, including Best New Artist and Best Song.
RAYE picked up a number of BRIT Awards on the night, including Best New Artist and Best Song. Picture: CARLOS JASSO/AFP via Getty Images

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners:

SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD supported by Capital

  • WINNER: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
  • Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
  • cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
  • Central Cee - Let Go
  • Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
  • Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
  • Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
  • J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
  • Kenya Grace - Strangers
  • Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
  • PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
  • Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
  • Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
  • Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
  • Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven

GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: Jungle
  • Blur
  • Chase & Status
  • Headie One & K-Trap
  • Young Fathers

BEST R&B ACT supported by Capital XTRA

  • WINNER: RAYE
  • Cleo Sol
  • Jorja Smith
  • Mahalia
  • Sault

BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ACT supported by Radio X

  • WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon
  • Blur
  • The Rolling Stones
  • Young Fathers
  • Yussef Dayes

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: SZA
  • Asake
  • Burna Boy
  • Caroline Polachek
  • CMAT
  • Kylie Minogue
  • Lana Del Rey
  • Miley Cyrus
  • Olivia Rodrigo
  • Taylor Swift

BEST NEW ARTIST

  • WINNER: RAYE
  • Mahalia
  • Olivia Dean
  • PinkPantheress
  • Yussef Dayes

BEST DANCE ACT supported by Capital Dance

  • WINNER: Calvin Harris
  • Barry Can’t Swim
  • Becky Hill
  • Fred again..
  • Romy

HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

  • WINNER: CASISDEAD
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • J Hus
  • Little Simz

POP ACT

  • WINNER: Dua Lipa
  • Calvin Harris
  • Charli XCX
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE

BRITs RISING STAR

  • The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
  • Caity Baser
  • Sekou

PRODUCER

  • Chase and Status

SONGWRITER

  • RAYE

GLOBAL ICON AWARD

  • Kylie Minogue
Jungle won the award for Best Group
Jungle won the award for Best Group. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

MASTERCARD ALBUM AWARD

  • Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
  • J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
  • Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
  • RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
  • Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

  • Arlo Parks
  • Central Cee
  • Dave
  • Dua Lipa
  • Fred again..
  • Ju Hus
  • Jessie Ware
  • Little Simz
  • Olivia Dean
  • RAYE

INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR

  • WINNER: boygenius
  • blink-182
  • Foo Fighters
  • Gabriels
  • Paramore

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

  • Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
  • David Kushner - Daylight
  • Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
  • Jazzy - Giving Me
  • Libianca - People
  • Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
  • Miley Cyrus - Flowers
  • Noah Kahan - Stick Season
  • Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
  • Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
  • Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
  • Rema - Calm Down
  • SZA - Kill Bill
  • Tate McRae - greedy
  • Tyla - Water
Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong presented the award for Best Group to Jungle.
Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong presented the award for Best Group to Jungle. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?

  • Dua Lipa
  • Ellie Goulding
  • Calvin Harris
  • Becky Hill
  • Jungle
  • Tate McRae
  • Kylie Minogue
  • RAYE
  • Rema
Dua Lipa opened the BRIT Awards 2024
Dua Lipa opened the BRIT Awards 2024. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty Images

Who hosted the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?

Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp hosted The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.

Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted his year's event.
Maya Jama, Roman Kemp and Clara Amfo hosted his year's event. Picture: JMEnternational/Getty Images

Who designed The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy?

This year's trophy was designed by acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones. She joins an illustrious list of British artists to design the gong, including Dame Vivienne Westood, Tracey Emin, Pam Hogg, Sir Phillip Treacy, Damien Hirst and Anish Kapoor. Jones also takes on the honour from 2023 trophy designer Slawn.

The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy was designed by Rachel Jones. Picture: Press
RAYE leads the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard nominations, with Blur, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones also recognised
RAYE leads the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard nominations, with Blur, Dua Lipa and The Rolling Stones also recognised. Picture: Press

