The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard: Full winners list
2 March 2024, 20:30 | Updated: 2 March 2024, 22:00
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard takes place at the O2 in London on Saturday, 2nd March. Get all the latest updates here.
Listen to this article
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard Awards 2024 is taking place on 2nd March 2024 at London's O2 Arena and will be broadcast on ITV1 and ITVX from 8.30pm.
The star-studded ceremony, hosted by Roman Kemp, Clara Amfo and Maya Jama, will include stellar performances from Dua Lipa, RAYE, Jungle and Kylie.
Tre Cool and Billie Joe Armstrong from Green Day presented Group Of The Year to Jungle, who were enjoying their first BRIT Award nomination ever.
Find out everything we know about the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners so far as they come in...
This page is being updated
The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard winners:
SONG OF THE YEAR WITH MASTERCARD supported by Capital
- WINNER: RAYE ft 070 Shake - Escapism.
- Calvin Harris/Ellie Goulding - Miracle
- cassö/RAYE/D-Block Europe - Prada
- Central Cee - Let Go
- Dave & Central Cee - Sprinter
- Dua Lipa - Dance The Night
- Ed Sheeran - Eyes Closed
- J Hus Ft Drake - Who Told You
- Kenya Grace - Strangers
- Lewis Capaldi - Wish You The Best
- PinkPantheress - Boy’s A Liar
- Rudimental/Charlotte Plank/Vibe Chemistry - Dancing Is Healing
- Stormzy Ft Debbie - Firebabe
- Switch Disco & Ella Henderson - REACT
- Venbee & Goddard - Messy In Heaven
GROUP OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: Jungle
- Blur
- Chase & Status
- Headie One & K-Trap
- Young Fathers
BEST R&B ACT supported by Capital XTRA
- WINNER: RAYE
- Cleo Sol
- Jorja Smith
- Mahalia
- Sault
BEST ROCK/ALTERNATIVE ACT supported by Radio X
- WINNER: Bring Me The Horizon
- Blur
- The Rolling Stones
- Young Fathers
- Yussef Dayes
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: SZA
- Asake
- Burna Boy
- Caroline Polachek
- CMAT
- Kylie Minogue
- Lana Del Rey
- Miley Cyrus
- Olivia Rodrigo
- Taylor Swift
BEST NEW ARTIST
- WINNER: RAYE
- Mahalia
- Olivia Dean
- PinkPantheress
- Yussef Dayes
BEST DANCE ACT supported by Capital Dance
- WINNER: Calvin Harris
- Barry Can’t Swim
- Becky Hill
- Fred again..
- Romy
HIP HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
- WINNER: CASISDEAD
- Central Cee
- Dave
- J Hus
- Little Simz
POP ACT
- WINNER: Dua Lipa
- Calvin Harris
- Charli XCX
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
BRITs RISING STAR
- The Last Dinner Party - WINNER
- Caity Baser
- Sekou
PRODUCER
- Chase and Status
SONGWRITER
- RAYE
GLOBAL ICON AWARD
- Kylie Minogue
MASTERCARD ALBUM AWARD
- Blur - The Ballad Of Darren
- J Hus - Beautiful And Brutal Yard
- Little Simz - NO THANK YOU
- RAYE - My 21st Century Blues
- Young Fathers - Heavy Heavy
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
- Arlo Parks
- Central Cee
- Dave
- Dua Lipa
- Fred again..
- Ju Hus
- Jessie Ware
- Little Simz
- Olivia Dean
- RAYE
INTERNATIONAL GROUP OF THE YEAR
- WINNER: boygenius
- blink-182
- Foo Fighters
- Gabriels
- Paramore
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
- Billie Eilish - What Was I Made For
- David Kushner - Daylight
- Doja Cat - Paint The Town Red
- Jazzy - Giving Me
- Libianca - People
- Meghan Trainor - Made You Look
- Miley Cyrus - Flowers
- Noah Kahan - Stick Season
- Oliver Tree & Robin Schulz - Miss You
- Olivia Rodrigo - vampire
- Peggy Gou - (It Goes Like) Nanana
- Rema - Calm Down
- SZA - Kill Bill
- Tate McRae - greedy
- Tyla - Water
Who performed at The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?
- Dua Lipa
- Ellie Goulding
- Calvin Harris
- Becky Hill
- Jungle
- Tate McRae
- Kylie Minogue
- RAYE
- Rema
Who hosted the The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard?
Clara Amfo, Maya Jama and Roman Kemp hosted The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard on Saturday 2nd March.
Who designed The BRIT Awards 2024 with Mastercard trophy?
This year's trophy was designed by acclaimed visual artist and painter Rachel Jones. She joins an illustrious list of British artists to design the gong, including Dame Vivienne Westood, Tracey Emin, Pam Hogg, Sir Phillip Treacy, Damien Hirst and Anish Kapoor. Jones also takes on the honour from 2023 trophy designer Slawn.
- 10 BRIT Awards winners you may have forgotten
- Who has won the most BRIT Awards in history?
- The BRIT Awards' most surprising duos