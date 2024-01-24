Bon Jovi announce 40th anniversary deluxe edition of self-titled debut album

Bon Jovi have announced a deluxe edition of their debut album. Picture: Chris Walter/WireImage/Getty Press

The Shot Through The Heart rockers are set to commemorate 40 years since their first studio album was released in 1984.

Bon Jovi are commemorating the 40th anniversary of their self-titled debut with the digital release of BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION.

The GRAMMY Award-winning Rock & Roll Hall of Famers have announced the release of an exclusive limited-edition ruby colour vinyl LP on 24th March and a limited edition cassette on 5th April 2024.

Watch the trailer for the Bon Jovi 40th anniversary edition below and pre-order the album on the band's official D2C store here.

Bon Jovi 40th Anniversary (Official Trailer)

BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION consists of the remastered original album in addition to a total of nine bonus tracks, including unreleased studio recordings and four rare live cuts.

The album was co-produced by Jon Bon Jovi, alongside longtime sound engineer Obie O’Brien who also mixed the bonus material.

This expanded version showcases the evolution of Runaway—from Jon’s original cassette writing demo, the band’s early run-through and a full alternate take, to an extended version of the band’s first hit with a ripping second guitar lead. It also features an early incarnation of Come Back where Jon sings his idea for a guitar solo.

Bon Jovi Deluxe Edition 40th anniversary album. Picture: Press

The live tracks were recorded during the group’s 1985 shows in Tokyo, which were first available on the CD release Bon Jovi: Special Edition in 2010. The live tracks have been newly mixed for BON JOVI DELUXE EDITION and will be available on DSPs for the first time.

Remastered from the original tapes, the limited-edition ruby colour vinyl of the band’s original 9-track LP boasts an alternate cover design, high-end tip-on jacket, and an exclusive lithograph of an early Ross Halfin photo session.

Finally, the limited-edition cassette features all of the original album tracks with an enhanced design that now includes lyrics and the original band photo from the LP’s inner sleeve, elements missing from the original U.S. cassette release.

Exactly forty years ago, BON JOVI released on January 24, 1984, introducing the band to the masses, and kickstarting their storied career. The record went double-platinum and housed such classics as She Don’t Know Me and Runaway. A signature hit, the latter has amassed nearly half-a-billion streams and counting.

See the Bon Jovi album tracklisting below:

Bon Jovi (Limited Edition 40th Anniversary Ruby LP)

Tracklist: (Original Album)

Side A

A1. Runaway

A2. Roulette

A3. She Don’t Know Me

A4. Shot Through TheHeart

A5. Love Lies

Side B

B1. Breakout

B2. Burning For Love

B3. Come Back

B4. Get Ready

Bon Jovi: Deluxe Edition

Tracklist:

Original Album

1. Runaway

2. Roulette

3. She Don’t Know Me

4. Shot Through The Heart

5. Love Lies

6. Breakout

7. Burning For Love

8. Come Back

9. Get Ready

Bonus Tracks

10. Runaway (cassette writing demo) 2:14

11. Runaway (pre-production studio demo) 4:08

12. Runaway (alternate version) 4:18

13. Runaway (extended version-2024 mix) 4:42

14. Come Back (reference vocal version) 4:15

15. Roulette (Tokyo Live ’85-Obie O’Brien mix) 5:38

16. Breakout (Tokyo Live ’85-Obie O’Brien mix) 7:06

17. Runaway (Tokyo Live ’85-Obie O’Brien mix) 5:17

18. Get Ready (Tokyo Live ’85-Obie O’Brien mix) 7:03