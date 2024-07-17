Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways 2024 UK tour dates: Everything You Need To Know

Bob Dylan performs in 2023. Picture: Getty

The legendary American singer-songwriter will play the special no-smartphone shows, which include three dates at the Royal Albert Hall, this November.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Bob Dylan has announced the details of a UK leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.

The Like a Rolling Stone legend will play 10 very special shows on this side of the pond in November, which will culminate in three iconic performances at London's Royal Albert Hall.

The special shows will be in partnership with Yondr, who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.

The tour is the latest leg of an epic run of shows which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee and has seen one of our greatest living songwriters perform to hundreds of venues across the US, UK and Europe and Japan.

The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will also see Bob Dylan’s return to Edinburgh for the first time in 2009 and his return to Nottingham and Liverpool.

Find out where Bob Dylan is headed on his UK tour dates and how to by tickets.

Bob Dylan's Rough and Rowdy Ways tour UK dates. Picture: Press

What are Bob Dylan’s 2024 UK dates?

Fri 1st Nov: BIC Windsor Hall, Bournemouth

Sun 3rd Nov: M&S Bank Arena, Liverpool

Tues 5th Nov: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Weds 6th Nov: Usher Hall, Edinburgh

Fri 8th Nov: Motorpoint Arena, Nottingham

Sat 9th Nov: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Sun 10th Nov: The Civic Hall, Wolverhampton

Tues 12th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

Weds 13th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

Thurs 14th Nov: Royal Albert Hall, London

When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets for Bob Dylan's 2024 tour dates will go on general sale this Friday 19th July from bobdylan.com/on-tour.

What are the stage times for Bob Dylan’s UK dates?

Bob Dylan will take to the stage for his UK shows from 7.30pm, with the exception of London’s Royal Albert Hall where he will take to the stage at 8.00pm.