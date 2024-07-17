Bob Dylan’s Rough and Rowdy Ways 2024 UK tour dates: Everything You Need To Know

On Air Now
17 July 2024, 14:11 | Updated: 17 July 2024, 14:16
The legendary American singer-songwriter will play the special no-smartphone shows, which include three dates at the Royal Albert Hall, this November.
Bob Dylan has announced the details of a UK leg of his Rough and Rowdy Ways tour.
The Like a Rolling Stone legend will play 10 very special shows on this side of the pond in November, which will culminate in three iconic performances at London's Royal Albert Hall.
The special shows will be in partnership with Yondr, who will prohibit the use of video cameras and mobile phones, making the occasion even more unique.
The tour is the latest leg of an epic run of shows which began in December 2021 in Milwaukee and has seen one of our greatest living songwriters perform to hundreds of venues across the US, UK and Europe and Japan.
The Rough and Rowdy Ways tour will also see Bob Dylan’s return to Edinburgh for the first time in 2009 and his return to Nottingham and Liverpool.
Find out where Bob Dylan is headed on his UK tour dates and how to by tickets.
Tickets for Bob Dylan's 2024 tour dates will go on general sale this Friday 19th July from bobdylan.com/on-tour.
Bob Dylan will take to the stage for his UK shows from 7.30pm, with the exception of London’s Royal Albert Hall where he will take to the stage at 8.00pm.
Bob Dylan Like A Rolling Stone at BST 2019