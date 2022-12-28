Bob Dylan offered a cameo on Coronation Street

The legendary musician has been offered a chance to visit the cobbles after revealing the British soap was one of the few shows he binge-watched.

Bob Dylan has been offered a Coronation Street cameo after revealing his love for the soap.

Iain MacLeod, the series producer of the hit ITV show, says he is considering writing an open mic night, set in the programme's Rovers Return pub, and asking the legendary singer-songwriter to perform.

"To hear that Bob Dylan is a Coronation Street viewer blows my mind," he said.

"I would absolutely love the idea of him turning up in the Rovers Return one night.

"Maybe we could write in an open mic night and a mysterious singer could roll in out of the Manchester rain and do a turn."

The producer has even suggested character Rita Sullivan - who is portrayed by Barbara Knox - could perform a duet with the Like A Rolling Stone legend.

He added to the Daily Telegraph newspaper: "I think Ken would certainly be a fan. Rita is also no stranger to a musical number, so perhaps a duet could be on the cards.

"Both he and 'Coronation Street' established their reputations in the 1960s, both have championed working-class voices and causes, both tell stories with a particular sensibility and sense of humour."

The showrunner's comments come after Dylan admitted this week that he loves to binge Corrie as well as the likes of Father Brown and some "early Twilight Zones".

The legendary singer-songwriter answered questions on his website from The Wall Street Journal to promote his new book The Philosophy of Modern Song and revealed himself to be a fan of "old-fashioned shows".

Asked what shows he's enjoyed binge-watching, the Like A Rolling Stone star revealed: “Two or three hours in front of the tube is a lot of binge watching for me. Too much time to be involved with the screen. Or maybe I’m too old for it.

"Coronation Street, Father Brown, and some early Twilight Zones.

“I know they’re old-fashioned, but they make me feel at home. I’m no fan of packaged programs or news shows."

He added: "I never watch anything foul-smelling or evil. Nothing disgusting, nothing dog ass.”

The Nobel Prize for Literature recipient may not like anything too foul-mouthed when it comes to his TV shows, but Dylan credited Royal Blood and Eminem among the artists he likes to listen to.

"I’m a fan of Royal Blood, Celeste, Rag and Bone Man, Wu-Tang, Eminem, Nick Cave, Leonard Cohen," he revealed. "Anybody with a feeling for words and language, anybody whose vision parallels mine."

