Travis Barker praises Kourtney Kardashian as he shares a photo of his first flight in 13 years

Travis Barker shares photo from first flight in 13 years. Picture: Scott Dudelson/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer took a plane to Cabo, Mexico with girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian, which marked his first flight since a plane crash in 2008.

Travis Barker reached a huge milestone this month by taking his first ever flight in 13 years.

The Blink 182 drummer was in a deadly plane crash in 2008, which killed four people and left 65% of his body covered in third degree burns.

Earlier this week it was reported that the pop-punk rocker had boarded a jet plane with Khloe Kardashian and now it's been confirmed on his Instagram.

Taking to the social media platform, Barker shared an image of himself with the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and the caption: "With you anything is possible."

The All The Small Things rocker previously hinted that he'd be up for boarding a flight again, writing on Twitter: "I might fly again".

I might fly again ✈️ — Travis Barker (@travisbarker) June 25, 2021

This news could potentially be a game changer for Blink fans in the likes of Australia, because it means the band could potentially be open to performing Down Under again.

Back in 2019, Mark Hoppus told us: "Blink 182 will probably not be coming to Australia for a while, because Travis doesn't fly.

"We looked into taking a boat over there and it took something like a month or 45 days to take a boat from America to Australia.

"So hopefully we'll get there at some point"