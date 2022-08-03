Mark Hoppus addresses rumours Tom DeLonge has rejoined Blink 182

Blink 182's classic line-up of Tom DeLonge, Travis Barker and Mark Hoppus in 2011. Picture: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink bassist and vocalist has reportedly set the record straight after DeLonge changed his Instagram bio to include his old band.

Mark Hoppus has said he has "no news to share" about Tom DeLonge rejoining Blink 182.

The pop punk vocalist and bassist co-founded the band in 1992 with DeLonge and drummer Scott Raynor, who was replaced by Travis Barker by 1998.

Though DeLonge left the band in 2015, fans have called for his return ever since and recent months have looked more promising than ever.

However, Hoppus has shut down any of the rumours about a reunion, suggesting that the only official news would come from the band themselves.

As reported by NME, the All The Small Things rocker was made aware of all the speculation Discord and said: "There is no news to share. There is no announcement. Today is thirty years of blink-182!"

Mark Hoppus response to Tom DeLonge Blink 182 rumours. Picture: Mark Hoppus at Discord.com

He added: "If and when blink has any announcement about anything, you will hear it from the official blink-182 outlets. Not teased on a radio station like ‘tune in for a major announcement…Tom tagged Mark in a photo from two decades ago.'”

Mark Hoppus responds to Tom DeLonge Blink 182 rumours. Picture: Mark Hoppus at Discord.com

Speculation was rife after eagle-eyed fans noticed DeLonge had changed his bio on Instagram to include Blink 182 as well as Angels & Airways when it comes to his musical projects.

Box Car Racer - DeLonge's previous side project with Blink drummer Barker - was notbaly missing from the list, which implies that he's only chosen to list his active projects.

Tom DeLonge updated his bio on Instagram to include Blink 182. Picture: Instagram/tomdelonge

DeLonge also shared a throwback image of the What's My Age Again? band to mark their 30th anniversaty, while simply adding "@blink182" in the caption.

The move came after replacement bandmate Matt Skiba admitted he was unsure if he was still in the band last month.

The 46-year-old Alkaline Trio frontman started touring with the pop-punk veterans after DeLonge's departure and went on to release the albums California (2016) and Nine (2019) with them.

However, when Skiba posted a selfie on his Instagram, one of his followers wrote in the comments “no Blink content” while adding “the Blink guys don’t post pictures with Matt”.

Responding to whether or not he's still in the trio at all, the Help Me singer replied: “Your guess is as good as mine.

“Regardless, I am very proud of and thankful for my time with Blink 182. We shall see…”

Matt Skiba responds to fans questioning about Blink 182. Picture: Instagram/matttskiba

