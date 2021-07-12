Mark Hoppus updates fans on cancer battle

12 July 2021, 16:07 | Updated: 12 July 2021, 17:52

Blink 182's Mark Hoppus
Blink 182's Mark Hoppus. Picture: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 rocker has taken to Twitter to give fans a raw and candid update on his cancer treatment.

Mark Hoppus has let fans in on the intimate details of his cancer treatment.

The Blink 182 co-founder recently revealed that he was battling cancer and he has since taken to social media to share his journey.

In a candid and heartfelt post, the musician began: "Apologies if I’m oversharing but it’s so surreal to think that this week I’ll take a test that may very well determine if I live or die. Thanks to everyone for the positive thoughts and encouragement. I read all your replies and it means the world to me. Thank you."

The All The Small Things rocker continued: "I'm going to beat this through chemotherapy or through bone marrow transplants, but either way I’m determined to kick cancer’s ass directly in the nuts. Love to you all. Let’s. Heckin. Go."

READ MORE: Travis Barker says he’ll be with Mark Hoppus ‘every step of the way’ after cancer diagnosis

Hoppus also took to his Instagram to reveal he has created a "cancer garden" in which he sits and reflects.

He wrote: "I put together a little cancer garden in the yard with mutated varieties because I feel connected to them through my own cells’ mutation. I sit here in the morning with them, drinking my coffee, and we’re like “well this is weird…"

The Dammit singer first revealed he was battling cancer in a statement in June this year, writing: "For the past three months I've been undergoing chemotherapy for cancer. I have cancer."

The 49-year-old added: "It sucks and I'm scared, and at the same time I'm blessed with incredible doctors and family and friends to get me through this.

"I still have months of treatment ahead of me but I'm trying to remain hopeful and positive.

"Can't wait to be cancer free and see you all at a concert in the near future. Love to you all."

Hoppus has since shared an image of himself without any hair - no doubt a symptom of his treatment.

He captioned the image: "The Cancer Haver wishes you all a very happy Fourth of July weekend."

