Blink 182, Foo Fighters and Nirvana among internet's most vulnerable passwords

The US rock bands have been identified as some of the most commonly hacked passwords in a new study.

Blink 182, Foo Fighters and Nirvana have been named among some of the weakest passwords by a new study.

As reported by CNN Business, a survey by the UK's National Cyber Security Centre has analysed the passwords belonging to the most breached accounts worldwide, and found some of the most vulnerable.

The number 123456 was at the very top with a whopping 23.2 million accounts opting for the easy to guess password.

Notably Blink182 was the most popular password musical artist used - most likely because of their combination of letters and numbers.

Elsewhere in the list featured the likes of Foo Fighters, Metallica and Nirvana.

Original Blink 182 member Mark Hoppus remarked on the study, by sharing the list with his followers, writing: "you guys."

Elsewhere on the list, Superman was the most common fictional character and Liverpool was a popular choice of password for football lovers, followed by Chelsea, Arsenal and Manchester United.

The Dallas Cowboys-inspired password "cowboys1" was the most popular NFL team nickname, and Sunday was the most popular day of the week.

"Password re-use is a major risk that can be avoided -- nobody should protect sensitive data with something that can be guessed, like their first name, local football team or favorite band," Ian Levy, NCSC Technical Director, said in a statement.

"Using hard-to-guess passwords is a strong first step and we recommend combining three random but memorable words. Be creative and use words memorable to you, so people can't guess your password," he added.

See the Top 10 most common passwords here:

1. 123456

2. 123456789

3. qwerty

4. password

5. 111111

6. 12345678

7. abc123

8. 1234567

9. password1

10. 12345

