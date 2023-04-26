Travis Barker launches Enema Of The State luxury enema kit in spoof video

By Jenny Mensah

The Blink 182 drummer has teamed up with a canned water company Liquid Death to sell their product in the tongue in cheek video.

Travis Barker has launched a luxury collectible enema kit.

The Blink 182 drummer has joined forces with canned water company Liquid Death for the advertisement, which sees him suggest a novel way to use their product, which involves inserting "in (his) asshole".

Speaking to camera in the tongue in cheek video, the All The Small Things rocker jokes: "Thanks to my new signature Enema Of The State collectible enema kit, I've been able to turn my dreams into reality and now you can too."

He adds: "Each can of Liquid Death is personally signed by me, so what are you waiting for?"

Liquid Death x Travis Barker: Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit

Despite the drummer's convincing acting, a description at the end of the ad warns viewers: "The Enema of the State Collectible Enema Kit is not intended for use as a real medical device.

"Enema Of The State should never be placed in or near your butthole without consulting a doctor first.

"Also, you should not place it in or near your friend’s butthole without consulting them or their doctor first.”

This month saw Blink 182 make the live return of their classic line-up with a duo of shows at Coachella festival 2023.

First, the pop punk trio played their first official show since the return of Tom DeLong with a last minute set at the festival's Sahara tent.

A week later, the band headlined the main stage on the Sunday night of the festival, replacing Frank Ocean, who was forced to cancel his bill-topping set to a leg injury.

Meanwhile, Blink are set to play UK dates this year, which will see them play the likes Glasgow's OVO Hydro, the SSE Arena, Belfast and London's O2 Arena.

See Blink-182's 2023 UK tour dates:

2 September OVO Hydro, Glasgow

4th September SSE Arena, Belfast

11th October London, The O2 Arena

14th October Birmingham, Utilita Arena

16th October Manchester, AO Arena

