Billie Eilish's Disney+ concert: How and when to watch the Happier Than Ever show

The singer-songwriter has announced a special concert, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter to Los Angeles. Find out when it is released and how to watch it here.

Billie Eilish has announced she will be releasing a "concert experience" on Disney+.

The singer-songwriter first debut her documentary on Apple TV+ and now she's sharing an extra special gig entitled, Happier Than Ever: A Love Letter To Los Angeles, with Disney in tribute to her home city.

Find out everything we know about the gig here, including when it's available to watch, who she's performing with, what will be on the tracklist and how you can stream it.

Billie Eilish will air a special concert on Disney+. Picture: YouTube/Disney+

Where can you watch Billie Eilish's Disney+ concert?

Billie Eilish's Happier Than Ever concert will be streamed on Disney+ from 3 September 2021.

Where is the concert filmed?

Billie's concert takes place at the iconic Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Who will be performing at Billie Eilish's Disney+ concerts

The singer-songwriter will be performing with her brother and collaborator Finneas and they will be joined by Venezuelan conductor Gustovo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra.

What can we expect from the gig?

As suggested by the official teaser, the concert will be different to anything Billie Eilish has done before. She teases in the trailer that the project is: "A self reflection about growth."

She concludes: "I've never done anything like this before".

What's on the setlist?

We won't know what is in the show until the concert premieres on 3 September, but it's likely to include reimagined versions of songs from across her first two albums; 2019's When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We go? and Happier Than Ever, which is released on 30 July 2021.