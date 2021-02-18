Demi Lovato: Dancing With the Devil docuseries - How to watch

The US singer-songwriter has revealed in a trailer that she will explore her near fatal heroin overdose in 2018 in which she suffered three strokes and a heart attack".

Demi Lovato has released the trailer for her upcoming documentary, Dancing with the Devil.

The docuseries is set to explore the singer's heroin overdose in 2018, which almost caused her to lose her life.

In the compelling teaser, which features her song of the same name, the singer tells the camera: "I had three strokes, I had a heart attack, my doctors said that I had five-to-ten more minutes".

Lovato, who previously released her Simply Complicated documentary in 2017, is now set to delve even deeper than before, with the new four part series seeing those closest to her asked to candidly discuss her issues with drug addiction.

The program will also follow her short lived engagement to actor Mark Ehrich, sees Lovato shave her head and features contributions from the likes of Elton John and Christina Aguilera, who both talk about the toll of fame.

When is Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil released?

Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil premieres on 23 March 2021.

How can I watch Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil?

Dancing with the Devil will be available on YouTube Originals.

What will Demi Lovato: Dancing with the Devil explore?

The trailer’s description reveals: "Demi Lovato holds nothing back in this powerful four part documentary series exploring every aspect that led to her nearly fatal overdose in 2018, and her awakenings in the aftermath.”

It adds: "Director Michael D. Ratner is granted unprecedented access to the superstar’s personal and musical journey during the most trying time of her life as she unearths her prior traumas and discovers the importance of her physical, emotional, and mental health. Far deeper than an inside look beyond the celebrity surface, this is an intimate portrait of addiction, and the process of healing and empowerment.”

