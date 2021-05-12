Billie Eilish fans can now buy her photo and audio book online

Billie Eilish releases photobook and audiobook. Picture: Instagram/Billie Eilish

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter has released a "handpicked" photobook for her fans with an audiobook companion. Find out when it is released and how to buy it.

Billie Eilish has released her first photobook.

The Everything I Wanted singer, who took home a BRIT Award for International Female last night (Tuesday 11 May), has now shared another aspect of her life with the release and an accompanying audiobook.

Taking to Instagram to share its cover, she wrote: "I handpicked each photo in this book and i’m so excited to share these special memories from my entire life with you. there are so many photos that you guys have never seen before, and this was such a labor of love to put together. i also recorded an audiobook companion to tell the story behind some of the photos so we can go through the book together. hope you love it as much as i do".

Billie Eilish the photobook is out now and can be purchased at billieeilish.com/book.

READ MORE: How to watch Billie Eilish's The World's A Little Blurry documentary

Meanwhile, Eilish's book release comes ahead of her sophomore album, which she revealed this month would be entitled Happier Than Ever and released on 30 July 2021.

Taking to Instagram to share the artwork, she wrote: "MY NEW ALBUM “Happier Than Ever” OUT JULY 30TH! this is my favorite thing i’ve ever created and i am so excited and nervous and EAGER for you to hear it. i can’t even tell you. i’ve never felt so much love for a project than i do for this one. hope you feel what i feel (sic)".

The album cover marks a new era for Eilish, seeing her ditch her black and green hair for bombshell blonde tresses.

The GRAMMY AWARD-winning singer also ditched her long acrylic nails for the soft and ethereal cover, which sees her swaddled in cream knitwear as a single tear falls down her cheek.

The album follows her When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go? album, which included the singles Bad Guy, Bellyache and When The Party's Over.

Billie Eilish also featured on the cover of British Vogue, where she played more with her new image, wearing corsets and lingerie.

Sharing a variety of images from across the shoot, she wrote: "i love these pictures and i loved doing this shoot. do whatever you want whenever you want. f*** everything else."

READ MORE: READ MORE: Billie Eilish used to "sit in the car and cry" to The Killers' Mr. Brightside