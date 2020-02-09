Why Billie Eilish wears baggy clothes

The Bad Guy singer, who is known for wearing loose-fitting leisure wear, has explained why she opts for baggy clothes in a new interview.

Billie Eilish has talked about the reasoning behind her choice of baggy clothes.

The 18-year-old singer-songwriter's popularity is at an all time high, after she took home a whopping five GRAMMY Awards at this year's award's ceremony and announced she's set to be the youngest singer-songwriter to write and record a Bond theme.

The Bad Guy singer is known as much for her distinctive vocals as she is for her style - opting to wear baggy designer leisurewear.

But why is the When The Party's Over singer such a big fan of loose-fitting styles? Find out here...

Billie Eilish reveals why she wears baggy clothing. Picture: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images

Why does Billie Eilish wear baggy clothes?

Speaking in her #MyCalvins advert for Calvin Klein in 2019 about her distinctive style, she revealed: "I never want the whole world to know everything about me. I mean, that's why I wear big baggy clothes.

"Nobody can have an opinion because they haven't seen what's underneath, you know? Nobody can be like, 'She's slim-thick,' 'She's not slim-thick,' 'She's got a flat ass,' 'She's got a fat ass.'

Nobody can say any of that, because they don't know."

Watch her ad campaign here:

The starlet also told the US version of Vogue magazine, on which she appears on the cover, how her style first came about as a result of going through puberty early and feeling uncomfortable about her body.

"I just hated my body," she revealed. "I would have done anything to be in a different one. I really wanted to be a model, really bad, and I was chubby and short. I developed really early. I had boobs at nine. I got my period at 11. So my body was going faster than my brain.

"It's funny, because when you're a little kid, you don't think of your body at all. And all of a sudden, you look down and you're, like, 'Whoa. What can I do to make this go away?"

Talking about having the courage to look distinctive, the Xanny star added: "I just wanted to invent s**t, so I did. When I look back at myself at 9 or 10, my style was unbelievably terrible. But it was exactly what I wanted to wear. I was committed to it, I wore it, and I was happy."

