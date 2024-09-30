Badly Drawn Boy announces The Hour of Bewilderbeast 25th anniversary UK tour

Badly Drawn Boy and his The Hour Of Bewilderbeast album. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter will play the Mercury Prize-winning album in-full next Spring.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Badly Drawn Boy will celebrate his debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast with a 25th anniversary tour.

The Manchester singer-songwriter, whose real name is Damon Michael Gough, will mark a quarter of a century since the release of his seminal album, which won him the Mercury Prize in 2000.

The special tour dates - which will see the record played in full - will kick off on 13th March at Birmingham Town Hall and culminate in a homecoming show at Manchester's Factory International at Aviva Studios on 5th April.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October at 10am BST and pre-sales apply for select dates.

I’m going to be celebrating 25 years of The Hour Of Bewilderbeast next Spring! I’ll be playing the album in full at shows around the UK. Tickets go on sale this Friday 4th October. https://t.co/Q34HEm0d3f pic.twitter.com/Dzx6mBODMP — Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) September 30, 2024

Badly Drawn Boy’s 2025 The Hour Of Bewilderbeast 25th anniversary UK tour dates:

13th March – Birmingham Town Hall

14th March – Bristol O2 Academy

15th March – Oxford O2 Academy

18th March – Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers

20th March – Newcastle Boiler Shop

21st March – Leeds Beckett Students’ Union

22nd March – Norwich Waterfront

24th March – Cambridge Junction

25th March – Brighton CHALK

27th March – Nottingham Rock City

28th March – Southampton The 1865

3rd April – London EartH Theatre

4th April – London EartH Theatre

5th April – Manchester Factory International at Aviva Studios

How to buy tickets to Badly Drawn Boy's 2025 dates:

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October at 10am BST.

Fans can access pre-sales for select venues from Wednesday 2nd October 2 at 10am BST.

Visit badlydrawnboy.co.uk for more.

Badly Drawn Boy - Once Around The Block

READ MORE: