Badly Drawn Boy announces The Hour of Bewilderbeast 25th anniversary UK tour

30 September 2024, 17:26 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 18:09
The singer-songwriter will play the Mercury Prize-winning album in-full next Spring.
Badly Drawn Boy will celebrate his debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast with a 25th anniversary tour.
The Manchester singer-songwriter, whose real name is Damon Michael Gough, will mark a quarter of a century since the release of his seminal album, which won him the Mercury Prize in 2000.
The special tour dates - which will see the record played in full - will kick off on 13th March at Birmingham Town Hall and culminate in a homecoming show at Manchester's Factory International at Aviva Studios on 5th April.
Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October at 10am BST and pre-sales apply for select dates.
I’m going to be celebrating 25 years of The Hour Of Bewilderbeast next Spring! I’ll be playing the album in full at shows around the UK. Tickets go on sale this Friday 4th October. https://t.co/Q34HEm0d3f pic.twitter.com/Dzx6mBODMP— Badly Drawn Boy (@badly_drawn_boy) September 30, 2024
Badly Drawn Boy - Once Around The Block