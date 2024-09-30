Badly Drawn Boy announces The Hour of Bewilderbeast 25th anniversary UK tour

30 September 2024, 17:26 | Updated: 30 September 2024, 18:09

Badly Drawn Boy and his The Hour Of Bewilderbeast album
Badly Drawn Boy and his The Hour Of Bewilderbeast album. Picture: Harry Herd/Redferns/Getty, Press

By Jenny Mensah

The singer-songwriter will play the Mercury Prize-winning album in-full next Spring.

Badly Drawn Boy will celebrate his debut album The Hour of Bewilderbeast with a 25th anniversary tour.

The Manchester singer-songwriter, whose real name is Damon Michael Gough, will mark a quarter of a century since the release of his seminal album, which won him the Mercury Prize in 2000.

The special tour dates - which will see the record played in full - will kick off on 13th March at Birmingham Town Hall and culminate in a homecoming show at Manchester's Factory International at Aviva Studios on 5th April.

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October at 10am BST and pre-sales apply for select dates.

Badly Drawn Boy’s 2025 The Hour Of Bewilderbeast 25th anniversary UK tour dates:

  • 13th March – Birmingham Town Hall
  • 14th March – Bristol O2 Academy
  • 15th March –  Oxford O2 Academy
  • 18th March – Glasgow SWG3 Galvanizers
  • 20th March – Newcastle Boiler Shop
  • 21st March – Leeds Beckett Students’ Union
  • 22nd March – Norwich Waterfront
  • 24th March – Cambridge Junction
  • 25th March – Brighton CHALK
  • 27th March – Nottingham Rock City
  • 28th March – Southampton The 1865
  • 3rd April – London EartH Theatre
  • 4th April – London EartH Theatre
  • 5th April – Manchester Factory International at Aviva Studios

How to buy tickets to Badly Drawn Boy's 2025 dates:

  • Tickets go on general sale on Friday 4th October at 10am BST.
  • Fans can access pre-sales for select venues from Wednesday 2nd October 2 at 10am BST.
  • Visit badlydrawnboy.co.uk for more.

Badly Drawn Boy - Once Around The Block

