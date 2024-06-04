The 25 best indie albums of 2000

4 June 2024, 18:40

Some great albums from the year 2000: Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants, The Hour Of Bewilderbeast, Parachutes, Rated R and Parachutes.
The new millennium gave us the year of Since I Left You, Rated R, The Hour Of Bewilderbeast and Kid A.

  1. Primal Scream - XTRMNTR: released 31st January 2000

    The sixth studio album from Bobby Gillespie and his rock and roll rebels featured Kill All Hippies and Swastika Eyes.

    Primal Scream - XTRMNTR
    Primal Scream - XTRMNTR. Picture: Press

  2. The Cure - Bloodflowers: released 14th February 2000

    The band's eleventh album saw Robert Smith conclude the "dark trilogy" that had started with Pornography in 1982 and continued with 1989's Disintegration.

    The Cure - Bloodflowers
    The Cure - Bloodflowers. Picture: Press

  3. Eels - Daisies Of The Galaxy: released 28th February 2000

    The third album from the band included the hit Mr E's Beautiful Blues.

    Eels - Daisies Of The Galaxy
    Eels - Daisies Of The Galaxy. Picture: Press

  4. Oasis - Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants: released 28th February 2000

    The Gallaghers' fourth album was their first on their own Big Brother label included Go Let It Out, Sunday Morning Call and Who Feels Love?

    Oasis - Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants
    Oasis - Standing On The Shoulder Of Giants. Picture: Press

  5. Smashing Pumpkins - MACHINA/The Machines Of God: released 29th February 2000

    The fifth album from Billy Corgan and co was a dense, troubling concept album and included the tracks The Everlasting Gaze and Stand Inside Your Love.

    Smashing Pumpkins - MACHINA/The Machines Of God
    Smashing Pumpkins - MACHINA/The Machines Of God. Picture: Press

  6. Doves - Lost Souls: released 3rd April 2000

    The trio released their debut album, which included The Cedar Room, Here It Comes and Catch The Sun.

    Doves - Lost Souls
    Doves - Lost Souls. Picture: Press

  7. The Hives - Vini Vidi Vicious: released 10th April 2000

    The second album from the Swedish garage rockers didn't make much of a splash when it was released in 2000, but when Hate To Say I Told You So was reissued as a single two years later, it was a hit.

    The Hives - Vini Vidi Vicious
    The Hives - Vini Vidi Vicious. Picture: Press

  8. Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows: released 10th April 2000

    The much-loved Scottish indie rockers issued their second studio album, which included Little Discourage and These Wooden Ideas.

    Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows
    Idlewild - 100 Broken Windows. Picture: Press

  9. Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP: released 23rd May 2000

    Mr Shady released his third album, which included the mega-hit Stan, featuring Dido on vocals. Remember Dido?

    Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP
    Eminem - The Marshall Mathers LP. Picture: Press

  10. Grandaddy - The Sophtware Slump: released 29th May 2000

    The US space rockers released their second album, which featured The Crystal Lake.

    Grandaddy - The Sophtware Slump
    Grandaddy - The Sophtware Slump. Picture: Press

  11. Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R: released 6th June 2000

    Josh Homme and co released their second album - the one that put them on the map. Tracks included Feel Good Hit Of The Summer and The Lost Art Of Keeping A Secret.

    Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R
    Queens Of The Stone Age - Rated R. Picture: Press

  12. The Dandy Warhols - Thirteen Tales Of Urban Bohemia: released 12th June 2000

    The third album from Portland's psychedelic rockers had a low-key release in 2000, but a year later the track Bohemian Like You was included in a phone ad and went MASSIVE. Woo-hoo-hoo!

    The Dandy Warhols - Thirteen Tales Of Urban Bohemia
    The Dandy Warhols - Thirteen Tales Of Urban Bohemia. Picture: Press

  13. Richard Ashcroft - Alone With Everybody: released 26th June 2000

    The Verve frontman's debut solo album included the classic A Song For The Lovers.

    Richard Ashcroft - Alone With Everybody
    Richard Ashcroft - Alone With Everybody. Picture: Press

  14. Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast: released 26th June 2000

    Damon Gough released his debut album which featured Once Around The Block and Pissing In The Wind.

    Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast album cover
    Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast album cover. Picture: Press

  15. Coldplay - Parachutes: released 10th July 2000

    The debut album from Chris Martin and co included the tracks Don't Panic, Shiver, Trouble and, of course, Yellow.

    Coldplay - Parachutes album cover
    Coldplay - Parachutes album cover. Picture: Press

  16. At The Drive-In - Relationship Of Command: released 12th September 2000

    The hugely influential Texan post-hardcore band released their third and final album, which included the tracks One-Armed Scissor and Invalid Letter Dept.

    At The Drive-In - Relationship Of Command
    At The Drive-In - Relationship Of Command. Picture: Press

  17. Radiohead - Kid A: released 2nd October 2000

    The fourth album from the band was the follow-up to the classic OK Computer and included Everything In Its Right Place, The National Anthem and Idioteque.

    Radiohead - Kid A
    Radiohead - Kid A. Picture: Press

  18. Placebo - Black Market Music: released 9th October 2000

    Brian Molko's third album included the tracks Taste In Men, Slave To The Wage and Special K.

    Placebo - Black Market Music
    Placebo - Black Market Music. Picture: Press

  19. PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea: released 23rd October 2000

    Polly Jean's fifth album included Good Fortune and This Is Love and won the 2011 Mercury Music Prize.

    PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
    PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea. Picture: Press

  20. U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind: released 30th October 2000

    The tenth album from the Irish band included the huge single Beautiful Day, plus Walk On, Elevation and Stuck In A Moment You Can't Get Out Of.

    U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind
    U2 - All That You Can't Leave Behind. Picture: Press

  21. OutKast - Stankonia: released 31st October 2000

    The fourth album from Andre 3000 and Big Boi included the huge hit Ms Jackson.

    OutKast - Stankonia
    OutKast - Stankonia. Picture: Press

  22. Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory: released 24th October 2000

    The debut album from the Californian rockers included the tracks In The End, One Step Closer and Papercut.

    Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory:
    Linkin Park - Hybrid Theory:. Picture: Press

  23. Fatboy Slim - Halfway Between The Gutter And The Stars: released 6th November 2000

    Norman Cook's third album under the Fatboy Slim moniker included Weapon Of Choice and Sunset (Bird Of Prey).

    Fatboy Slim - Halfway Between The Gutter And The Stars:
    Fatboy Slim - Halfway Between The Gutter And The Stars:. Picture: Press

  24. Wu Tang Clan - The W: released 21st November 2000

    The third album from the hip hop collective included the excellent track Gravel Pit.

    Wu Tang Clan - The W
    Wu Tang Clan - The W. Picture: Press

  25. The Avalanches - Since I Left You: released 27th November 2000

    The debut studio album from the Australian DJ crew included the fantastic title track and the unforgettable Frontier Psychiatrist.

    The Avalanches - Since I Left You album cover
    The Avalanches - Since I Left You album cover. Picture: Press

