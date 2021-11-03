An Audience With Adele: ITV's release date & how to watch

An Audience With Adele will air this month. Picture: Press

A UK TV special has been announced to celebrate the singer-songwriter's forthcoming 30 album.

Adele has announced a UK TV special called An Audience With Adele.

Last month, the star announced she’ll be releasing a US TV special with Oprah where she’ll discuss her time out of the spotlight over the past few years and perform some of her new songs.

Now, the singer has announced a further special program to celebrate her new album 30, which will be released later this month.

Find out when An Audience With Adele is released, what to expect from the show and how to watch.

Adele will appear in a UK TV special. Picture: Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images

When is An Audience With Adele out?

An Audience With Adele will be available in the UK on Sunday 21 November. That’s two days after the release of 30, so you’ll have plenty of time to learn all the songs.

How can I watch An Audience With Adele?

An Audience With Adele will be aired exclusively in the UK by ITV and will also be available for on-demand streaming. No time for the show has been announced yet, but it’s fairly likely to take an evening prime-time slot.

What will An Audience With Adele be about?

Unlike the Oprah interview, An Audience With Adele will be a live show at the London Palladium where the singer will perform some of her greatest hits, both old and new. According to ITV, Adele is set to perform in front of an audience made up of her “own personal heroes and heroines, fellow musicians, artists, actors, sportsmen, sportswomen and more”, but it’s not confirmed which famous faces will be in the audience yet.

How is An Audience With Adele different from the Oprah interview?

Adele’s Oprah interview is currently set for broadcast in the US on 14 November 2021 on CBS, five days before the release of Adele’s new album 30. The Oprah programme will be interview based and, according to broadcaster CBS, Adele will have a “wide-ranging conversation” with Winfrey “about her new album, the stories behind the songs, life after divorce, weight loss, and raising her son”.

Is Adele playing any live dates soon?

If you are a regular person and not a celebrity with an in-person seat to An Audience With Adele, she’s playing two massive homecoming shows at BST Hyde Park next summer, which will mark her first UK headline dates since 2017. Sadly though, both are sold-out, so unless you can buy one off a friend you might be out of luck.

