Adele to headline two nights at BST Hyde Park 2022

Adele will play two shows at BST Hyde Park next year. Picture: Press

By Jenny Mensah

The Easy On Me singer will play London's iconic park next summer. Find out which dates she's playing and how to buy tickets.

Adele is set to play not one, but two tickets at BST Hyde Park.

The singer-songwriter will take to the stage at the iconic London park from 1-2 July, where she'll play hits from across her career and her forthcoming 30 album.

Adele announced the news in a very Adele fashion, sharing the poster and writing: "Oiii Oiiiiiiiiiiiii".

Find out everything we know about the show so far including its date and how to buy tickets.

When is Adele playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Adele will take to the stage at London's Hyde Park on Friday 1 July and Saturday 2 July 2022.

When are Adele's BST Hyde Park 2022 tickets on sale?

Tickets go on general sale on Saturday 30 October at 10am.

Fans can sign up at adele.com from 8am on Tuesday 26 October to access Adele’s presale which begins at 10am on Thursday 28 October. American Express Cardmembers presale starts 10am, Friday 29 October.

Who is supporting Adele at BST Hyde Park?

No support acts have been confirmed so far, but watch this space.

Elton John is among the acts booked for BST Hyde Park next year. Picture: Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

Who else is playing BST Hyde Park 2022?

Elton John will play the festival on Friday 24 June 2022. Pearl Jam's dates have been moved to Friday 8 and Saturday 9 July 2022.

Duran Duran will also play a headline set with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Chic as special guests on 10 July 2022.

Find out more and buy tickets on the official British Summer Time website.