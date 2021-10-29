Amy Winehouse's Back To Black 15th anniversary marked with heart in Camden

Amy Winehouse's Black To Black album celebrated with heart installation in Camden. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Image/Twitter

By Radio X

The singer's second and final studio album was released on 27 October 2006.

Amy Winehouse’s iconic album Back to Black reached its 15th anniversary this week and is being celebrated in the singer’s beloved Camden Town.

The late singer-songwriter's iconic album was released on 27 October 2006 and to help mark the milestone an giant inflatable black heart has been displayed in her adopted home, where she lived before she died aged 27 in 2011.

The heart, which has Amy’s signature across it, “represents the love” that the singer “poured into the making of Back to Black and its emotional connection in the hearts of music fans across the world”, according to a release.

Back To Black was the singer’s second and final album and included the hits Rehab, Tears Dry On Their Own and its title track.

To celebrate the album’s anniversary, Spotify has released an enhanced album experience, which includes interviews with artists inspired by the singer.

Of the stars to pay tribute to the 2006 album, YUNGBLUD said listening to the Back To Black gave him the "confidence to be undeniably myself".

He said: "I think it's very rare when an artist comes along like Amy because she represented more than genre, more than music. She represented an attitude. I remember the first time I heard Back to Black, it completely changed my whole thought process and my whole identity and gave me confidence to be undeniably myself."

Mahalia added: "She was always really special to me and someone I always looked up to and someone that I wanted to be just like."

Back to Black scored five GRAMMYs including Record of the Year and has sold more than 22 million copies worldwide.

Earlier this year, the BBC released the documentary Reclaiming Amy on the tenth anniversary of the star’s death, which featured Winehouse's family and friends telling the story of her impactful life and career.

