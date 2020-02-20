Yungblud responds to Anaïs Gallagher romance rumours

The Original Me singer has talked about his relationship with Noel Gallagher's daughter and insisted he's not sleeping with her.

Yungblud insists his relationship with Noel Gallagher's daughter Anaïs is platonic.

The 22-year-old singer has talked about becoming friends with the model - who the Oasis rocker shares with Meg Matthews - after gatecrashing a party where Noel was.

Speaking in the latest issue of ES Magazine, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - talked about being rumbled at a party by the Manchester legend and how he didn't know who he was.

"He said: 'What the f*** are you doing in here?' So I said, 'I snuck in.

He added: "He said, 'Never f***ing heard of you.' I said, 'You will soon.'"

"I’m good mates with his daughter Anaïs now, and she’s come on tour with us," continued the star. "And everyone thinks we’re shagging but we’re absolutely f***ing not."

READ MORE: Lewis Capaldi plants kiss on Anaïs Gallagher in Instagram photo

Yungblud and Noel Gallagher's daughter Anais Gallagher. Picture: 1. Bryan Steffy/WireImage/Getty Images 2. David M. Benett/Dave Benett/Getty Images for Flannels

PHOTO: Anaïs Gallagher dressed up as 90s Oasis era dad Noel at a fancy dress party

Yungblood also opened up on his split from US singer Halsey - who he dated for nine months before they went their separate ways in 2019.

He told the publication: "Well, we were together when we could be together. I think that’s why things ended. We have our own goals and ambitions. We weren’t ready to… be together all the time."

The singer - who hails from Doncaster - also revealed he hated LA where the 20-year-old singer lived, because it "wasn't real" and he "found it very suffocating".

The full interview with Yungblud appears in this week's issue of ES Magazine, out on Thursday 20 February.

WATCH: Anaïs Gallagher shoots My Honest Face video for Bono's son's band Inhaler