Adele named UK's best-selling female album artist of the century

Adele has been named UK's best-selling female album artist of the century. Picture: Glenn Hunt/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Hello singer has beaten the likes of Madonna, Rihanna and amy Winehouse to take the impressive title in a chart compiled by the BPI.

Adele has been dubbed the the UK’s best-selling female album artist of the last 100 years.

The Someone Like you singer topped a chart compiled by The British Phonographic industry (BPI), which saw her crowned for the sales of her albums combined.

Adele beat out stiff competition from Pink, Madonna, Rihanna, Dido and Amy Winehouse, with the news coinciding with the return of National Album Day, which is set for 16 October this year with the theme of Celebrating Women In Music for 2021.

Adele's second studio album, 21, also holds the title for the UK's best-selling album by a female artist since 2000.

Her other albums, 25 and 19 also feature in the Top 10 at No. 3 and No. 9 respectively.

See the full Top 10 of the UK's best selling female album artists of the 21st Century:

Adele P!nk Madonna Rihanna Dido Amy Winehouse Kylie Minogue Beyonce Britney Spears Lady Gaga

The news follows reports that Adele has finalised her divorce with Simon Konecki after two years of negotiations.

According to US Weekly, the settlement was filed with a Los Angeles court last month and signed off by a judge on Thursday 4 March.

Adele debuted her dramatic weight loss last year amid her divorce proceedings, shedding over 100 pounds.

The 32-year old also went on to appear on Saturday Night Live as a host, where she took part in skits and addressed her weight loss by joking that she was "travelling light".

