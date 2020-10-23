Watch Adele do an American accent in SNL promo

The Someone Like You singer has appeared in a promo ahead of the her stint as a host on the famous American sketch show.

Adele has appeared in a promo for Saturday Night Live.

The singer-songwriter shocked and delighted her fans when it was revealed she'd be taking on hosting duties on the iconic American sketch show, and now we've been given a little teaser of what to expect.

In the show's customary promo style, Adele stands in between musical guest H.E.R and SNL cast member Kate McKinnon as they all take turns to talk straight to camera.

A pun on the word H.E.R allows McKinnon to take on a dodgy British accent, which Adele then follows up with a pretty decent American one.

Watch the clip courtesy of Saturday Night Live and NBC above.

Adele does an American accent as she appears on the promo for SNL. Picture: YouTube/SNL

Adele first shared the news of her SNL outing on Instagram last Sunday (18 September), writing: "Bloooooody hellllll I'm so excited about this!! And also absolutely terrified! My first ever hosting gig and for SNL of all things!!!!"

She added: "I’ve always wanted to do it as a stand alone moment, so that I could roll up my sleeves and fully throw myself into it, but the time has never been right. But if there was ever a time for any of us to jump head first into the deep end with our eyes closed and hope for the best it’s 2020 right?

Itll be almost 12 years to the day that I first appeared on the show, during an election...which went on to break my career in America, so it feels full circle and I just couldn’t possibly say no! I am besides myself that H.E.R will be the musical guest!! I love her SO much I can’t wait to melt into a flaming hot mess when she performs, then confuse myself while I laugh my arse off in between it all.

"See you next week "

The Hello singer also shared an image of her reading what looks like a script, while wearing a mask. It was captioned: "3 days to go ♥️".

Adele's appearance will be the first official comeback she's made in five years since she released her 25 album.

It's still unclear when its follow-up will be released, but it's certain that the Someone Like You singer has gone through many changes since then, revealing her divorce to Simon Konecki in 2019 and this year showing off her seven stone weight loss.

