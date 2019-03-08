Are these the greatest ever female rock stars?

For International Women’s Day, let’s salute the greatest ever women who rock.

Ellie Rowsell The excellent frontwoman of London rockers Wolf Alice, one of the best new UK bands of recent years. Ellie Rowsell of Wolf Alice. Picture: Ollie Millington/Redferns via Getty Images

Lauren Mayberry The young singer from Glasgow electro-pop trio CHVRCHES was born in Stirling and has a law degree to her name. Lauren Mayberry of CHVRCHES. Picture: Andrew Benge/Redferns via Getty Images

Florence Welch Florence Leontine Mary Welch hails from Camberwell and is the unforgettable frontwoman of The Machine... Florence + The Machine. Picture: Samir Hussein/Getty Images

Patti Smith One of the most influential female musicians of the last 50 years, Patti's seminal 1975 debut album Horses led her to be dubbed the High Priestess of Punk. Patti Smith. Picture: Dick Barnatt/Redferns/Getty Images

Kim Deal One of a pair of twin sisters, Kim joined the Pixies and in 1986 and became one of the most famous female alt.rock musicians. Her side project The Breeders saw her collaborate with sibling Kelley, but her association with the reunited Pixies came to an end in 2013. Kim and Kelley Deal of The Breeders. Picture: Karl Walter/Getty Images

Charlotte Cooper The dynamic bassist with The Subways joined brothers Billy Lunn and Josh Morgan in the power trio from Welwyn Garden City. Charlotte Cooper of The Subways. Picture: Yani Yordanova/Redferns/Getty Images

Björk A former child prodigy, Icelandic musician Björk Guðmundsdóttir achieved fame with the much-loved Sugarcubes, before heading off for a stellar solo career in 1993. Björk onstage with The Sugarcubes. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Romy Madley Croft Romy is one of the founder members of London's The xx. Originally there was another female member: Baria Qureshi, who left just before the release of their debut album, xx. Romy Madley Croft of The xx. Picture: Brian Rasic/Getty Images

Shirley Manson Edinburgh native Shirley Manson was originally in the short-lived band Goodbye Mr Mackenzie, before hooking up with US musicians and producers Butch Vig and Duke Erikson to form Garbage. Shirley Manson of Garbage. Picture: Bob Carey/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Chrissie Hynde Born in Akron, Ohio, Chrissie Hynde came to London in the mid-1970s and was swept up in the burgeoning punk scene. She fronted the acclaimed post-punk band The Pretenders, who hit Number One in 1980 with Brass In Pocket. Chrissie Hynde. Picture: Fin Costello/Redferns/Getty Images

Amy Winehouse The late, great Winehouse was probably the best voice of her generation. Her two albums - Frank and Back To Black - are modern classics and her death in 2011, aged 27 stopped a huge talent in its tracks. Amy Winehouse. Picture: Rob Verhorst/Redferns/Getty Images

Courtney Love Courtney Michelle Harrison has been vilified, adored, appeared in movies and fronted her own band Hole. Courtney Love. Picture: Lester Cohen/WireImage/Getty Images

Brody Dalle Frontwoman with The Distillers, Brody has been married to not one, but two rock frontmen: Tim Armstrong of Rancid and Josh Homme of Queens Of The Stone Age. She followed up The Distillers with a project called Spinnerette, but is now working solo. Brody Dalle of The Distillers. Picture: Mike FANOUS/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Hayley Williams The voice of Paramore, Hayley was born in Meridian, Mississippi in 1988. Hayley Williams of Paramore. Picture: C Flanigan/WireImage/Getty Images

PJ Harvey Polly Jean Harvey made a huge impression in 1992 when her debut album Dry. She's the only artist to win the Mercury Music Prize twice - in 2001 for Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and in 2011 for Let England Shake. PJ Harvey. Picture: Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

Siouxsie Sioux Born Susan Ballion, Siouxsie was part of the "Bromley Contingent", a group of punk Sex Pistols fans. She formed her own band in 1977 with Sid Vicious on drums, but luckily hired some proper musicians and made some of the most stunning post-punk albums. The Banshees wound up in the mid-1990s and Siouxsie is now a solo artist. Siouxsie Sioux. Picture: Clare Muller/Redferns/Getty Images

Debbie Harry Part of the mid-1970s CBGBs scene, Debbie Harry became world famous by fronting New Wave legends Blondie. Debbie Harry. Picture: Gus Stewart/Redferns/Getty Images

Karen O Karen Lee Orzolek is the rambunctious frontwoman of New York scenesters Yeah Yeah Yeahs and one of our favourite people in the whole world. Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs. Picture: Jo Hale/Getty Images

Skin Deborah Anne Dyer is better known as Skin, the fiery singer with rocker Skunk Anansie. Skin from Skunk Anansie. Picture: Eric CATARINA/Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Beth Gibbons The bewitching singer from Portishead was actually born in… Exeter. Beth Gibbons of Portishead. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Cerys Matthews The memorable front woman with Welsh wonders Catatonia is now better known as a radio presenter. Cerys Matthews of Catatonia. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Beth Ditto The amazing Ms Ditto is known to her family as Mary Beth Patterson and has been performing with [The] Gossip since 1999. Beth Ditto of Gossip. Picture: Annabel Staff/Redferns/Gettty Images

Elastica The Britpop band has a strong female contingent: formed by ex-Suede guitarist Justine Frischmann, she was joined by Donna Matthews on guitar and Annie Holland on bass. Holland left the band in 1996 and was replaced by Sheila Chipperfield. Justine Frischmann of Elastica. Picture: Colin McConnell/Toronto Star via Getty Images

Nina Persson The charismatic singer with Swedish pop band The Cardigans has recorded solo work under her own name and as A Camp. The Cardigans featuring Nina Persson. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images

Gillian Gilbert Originally a member of Manchester girl band The Inadequates, she started dating Joy Division's Steve Morris in the late 1970s. When JD singer Ian Curtis died in 1980, she joined the remaining members as New Order, taking over extra guitar and keyboard duties. She left the band for ten years to look after her daughter, who was ill, but rejoined in 2011. Gillian Gilbert of New Order. Picture: Bob Berg/Getty Images

Candida Doyle Born in Belfast, Northern Ireland, Candida moved to Sheffield aged ten and became the keyboard player in Pulp in 1984. She's been with them ever since. Pulp featuring Candida Doyle. Picture: Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images

Meg White Jack White's partner-in-crime in The White Stripes attracted much derision for her musicianship, but none other than Dave Grohl named her as one of his favourite drummers: "Nobody fucking plays the drums like that”, he said. The White Stripes. Picture: Gie Knaeps/Getty Images

Charlotte Hatherley Charlotte originally came to fame as the second guitarist in Ash, but later carved out her own, acclaimed solo career, which included a stint playing with Bat For Lashes. Charlotte Hatherley of Ash. Picture: Andy Willsher/Redferns/Getty Images