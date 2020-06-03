Adele shares passionate post on racism in the wake of George Floyd's death

Adele at the GRAMMYs in 2017. Picture: PictureGroup/SIPA USA/PA Images

The Someone Like You singer has spoken out against racism and urged her fans to "keep listening, keep asking and keep learning".

Adele has spoken out on the death of George Floyd and "systematic racism".

The British singer-songwriter isn't an avid user of social media, but took to Instagram this week to show her support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Sharing an image of Floyd, who tragically died after being pinned down at the neck by a police officer in Minneapolis, the 32-year-old singer wrote: "George Floyd’s murder has sent shockwaves around the world, there are countless others that haven’t. Protests and marches are happening all over the globe simultaneously and only gaining momentum. So be righteously angered but be focused! Keep listening, keep asking and keep learning!"

She added: "It’s important we don’t get disheartened, hijacked or manipulated right now. This is about systematic racism, this is about police violence and it’s about inequality. And this isn’t only about America! Racism is alive and well everywhere.

I wholeheartedly stand in solidarity with the fight for freedom, liberation and justice".

Adele is one of the many artists who have spoken out in the wake of recent events ahead of and during Blackout Tuesday, which showed solidarity for the Black Lives Matter movement.

Liam Gallagher took to Twitter at the beginning of the week to write "BLACK LIVES MATTER" to his 3.3 million-strong following.

BLACK LIVES MATTER — Liam Gallagher (@liamgallagher) June 1, 2020

The Strokes took to social media, writing: Dear Fellow Humans,

"We stand in solidarity against the disproportionate systemic violence towards Black citizens of the US. We believe in justice for George Floyd and the countless other young Black men and women murdered senselessly each year."

They added: "It’s not just the violence but also the broader issues of income inequality, corruption, voter suppression, inequality of opportunity, education & safety standards. Special interests are in charge here and around the globe & unaccountable police forces are acting as their guardians while the media acts as their messengers. Beware too the infiltrators and saboteurs looking to discredit the movement.

"Let's keep protesting peacefully and maybe we'll even get cops to join us, as many already have.

"Please be safe and look after each other.

"Love,

The Strokes"

The Prodigy, who consist of Liam Howlett and Maxim, said: "We're standing with the rest of the music industry supporting Black Out Tuesday."

Foo Fighters wrote: "Foo Fighters are observing Blackout Tuesday to stand with the black community and our colleagues, artists, crews, fans and leaders fighting against injustice and racism."

If you would like to donate to or support the Black Lives Matter cause, here's some links you can visit below:

The official Black Lives Matter campaign

The George Floyd Memorial Fund

The Ahmaud Arbery Memorial Fund

The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust

Donate to The Bail Project