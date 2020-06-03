Nirvana's Krist Novoselic calls Trump's speech "strong and direct" in the wake of protests

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic and US President Donald Trump. Picture: 1. Scott Dudelson/Getty Images for Red Light Management and Live Nation 2. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

According to reports, the former Nirvana bassist has praised the US President and said his recent speech "knocked it out of the park".

Krist Novoselic has appeared to praise Donald Trump's "strong and direct" speech in the wake of the Black Lives Matter protests.

The death of George Floyd, who tragically died after being pinned down at the neck by a police officer in Minneapolis, has prompted a huge reaction from across the world and led to protests across the United States.

President Trump gave a speech in which he vowed to instil "law and order," to the streets, and now the Nirvana bassist has shared a post on his personal Facebook page praising him for "knock(ing) it out of the park".

In the post, the Come As You Are rocker said: "Wow!!! I know many of you can’t stand him, however, Trump knocked it out of the park with this speech."

He added: "Social media and television are looping images of societal breakdown. I agree, the president should not be sending troops into states – and he legally might not be able to anyway – nevertheless, his tone in this speech is strong and direct."

See a screenshot of the musician's post here:

Former Nirvana bassist Krist Novoselic praises Trump's tone in his speech. Picture: Facebook/Krist Novoselic

Novoselic added: "I have been watching the images in the media and thinking about how polarised our country is. I mean, even wearing medical masks in public can be seen as a political statement! The violence (and not the protests) appear as a leftist insurrection. Imagine if so-called “patriot militias” were raising this kind of hell? If this were the case, left-wing people would welcome federal intervention.

"Most Americans want peace in their communities and President Trump spoke to this desire. Never mind the legal details that few understand – Trump said he would stop the violence and this speaks to many."

Novoselic was referring to Trump's speech on 1 June 2020, where he said: "America needs creation not destruction, cooperation not contempt, security not anarchy, healing not hatred, justice not chaos. This is our and we will succeed 100% we will succeed. Our country always wins.

"That is why I am taking immediate presidential action to stop the violence and restore security and safety in America. I am mobilizing all available, federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting to end the destruction and arson and to protect the rights of law abiding Americans, including your second amendment rights. Therefore, the following measures are going into effect immediately.

"First, we are ending the riots and lawlessness that has spread throughout our country. We will end it now. Today I have strongly recommended to every governor to deploy the national guard in sufficient numbers that we dominate the streets, mayors and governors must establish an overwhelming law enforcement presence until the violence has been quelled."

