Adele's Las Vegas residency dates and how to buy tickets

Adele has announced her rescheduled Las Vegas dates. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images for Adele

By Jenny Mensah

The Easy On Me singer has shared the new dates for her Las Vegas residency. Find out when she's headed to The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace and how to buy tickets.

Adele has announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency.

The British singer-songwriter was reduced to tears when she had to postpone her dates in Sin City earlier this year, but now she has confirmed they will take place on weekends from November 2022 to March 2023.

Find out how many dates she's playing at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace and how to buy tickets.

Taking to Instagram, the Hello singer wrote: "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.

"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"

The British singer-songwriter added: "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.

"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me.

"Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele."

What are Adele's Las Vegas dates?

18th November 2022

19th November 2022

25th November 2022

26th November 2022

2nd December 2022

3rd December 2022

9th December 2022

10th December 2022

16th December 2022

17th December 2022

23rd December 2022

24th December 2022

20th January 2023

21st January 2023

27th January 2023

28th January 2023

3rd February 2023

4th February 2023

10th February 2023

11th February 2023

17th February 2023

18th February 2023

24th February 2023

25th February 2023

3rd March 2023

4th March 2023

10th March 2023

11th March 2023

17th March 2023

18th March 2023

24th March 2023

25th March 2023

How to buy tickets to Adele's Las Vegas residency:

All existing tickets are still valid and will be honoured for their new date, but a select number of additional tickets will be available across all 32 performances.

On top of that, fans who previously bought tickets during the previous Adele fan Verified Fan Presale, but had them refunded will have the first chance to nab a ticket on 10th August followed by a General Verified Presale the following day.

Get all the key information and register for the Presales here at Ticketmaster.

