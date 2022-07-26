Adele's Las Vegas residency dates and how to buy tickets
26 July 2022, 16:36 | Updated: 26 July 2022, 16:39
The Easy On Me singer has shared the new dates for her Las Vegas residency. Find out when she's headed to The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace and how to buy tickets.
Adele has announced the new dates for her Las Vegas residency.
The British singer-songwriter was reduced to tears when she had to postpone her dates in Sin City earlier this year, but now she has confirmed they will take place on weekends from November 2022 to March 2023.
Find out how many dates she's playing at The Colosseum at Caesar's Palace and how to buy tickets.
Taking to Instagram, the Hello singer wrote: "Words can't explain how ecstatic I am to finally be able to announce these rescheduled shows. I truly was heartbroken to have to cancel them.
"But after what feels like an eternity of figuring out logistics for the show that I really want to deliver, and knowing it can happen, I'm more excited than ever!"
The British singer-songwriter added: "Now I know for some of you it was a horrible decision on my part, and I will always be sorry for that, but I promise you it was the right one.
"To be with you in such an intimate space every week has been what I've most been looking forward to and I'm going to give you the absolute best of me.
"Thank you for your patience, I love you. Adele."
What are Adele's Las Vegas dates?
- 18th November 2022
- 19th November 2022
- 25th November 2022
- 26th November 2022
- 2nd December 2022
- 3rd December 2022
- 9th December 2022
- 10th December 2022
- 16th December 2022
- 17th December 2022
- 23rd December 2022
- 24th December 2022
- 20th January 2023
- 21st January 2023
- 27th January 2023
- 28th January 2023
- 3rd February 2023
- 4th February 2023
- 10th February 2023
- 11th February 2023
- 17th February 2023
- 18th February 2023
- 24th February 2023
- 25th February 2023
- 3rd March 2023
- 4th March 2023
- 10th March 2023
- 11th March 2023
- 17th March 2023
- 18th March 2023
- 24th March 2023
- 25th March 2023
How to buy tickets to Adele's Las Vegas residency:
All existing tickets are still valid and will be honoured for their new date, but a select number of additional tickets will be available across all 32 performances.
On top of that, fans who previously bought tickets during the previous Adele fan Verified Fan Presale, but had them refunded will have the first chance to nab a ticket on 10th August followed by a General Verified Presale the following day.
Get all the key information and register for the Presales here at Ticketmaster.
