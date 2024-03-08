A film inspired by the life of the late AC/DC singer Bon Scott is in the works

By Jenny Mensah

According to reports, the film - entitled The Kid From Harvest Road - will be loosely based on the life of the late rocker.

A film inspired by the life of the late AC/DC frontman Bon Scott - who fronted AC/DC from 1974 to 1980 - is in development.

Australian company HALO Films has announced on its website that the film, titled The Kid From Harvest Road, will be a "fictionalised narrative set in the 1960s" loosely based on the High Voltage singer's life.

The studio explains that the film will "offer a more imaginative exploration of Scott's character and experiences".

The continued: "Focusing on his formative years in Fremantle allows for a deeper dive into the influences and events that shaped him as a person and ultimately as the iconic frontman of AC/DC. It also provides an opportunity to explore the cultural landscape of the time, including the burgeoning music scene and social dynamics of the era."

Young Australian actor Lee Tiger Halley, who features in Netflix's Boy Swallows Universe, will pay the fictionalised version of Bon Scott, with the script currently being written by Stephen Belowsky.

They are joined on the project by co-writer and director David Vincent Smith, with Tim Duffy acting as producer, while Ian Hale of Halo Films and Nicko Mezzino f Protocol Pictures are named as executive producers.

A release date for the film is yet to be announced, but production is expected to be underway in early 2025.

Bon Scott featured on AC/DC's first six albums; High Voltage (1975), T.N.T (1975), Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap (1976), Let There Be Rock (1997), Powerage (1978) and Highway To Hell (1979).

Brian Johnson was recruited to replace Scott and the band released their Back In Black album on 25th July 1980.

The album's title track was written as a tribute to their fallen former frontman, with Johnson asked to pen lyrics to the song without making them "morbid" or sad.

Johnson recalled to MOJO magazine: "They said: 'It can't be morbid – it has to be for Bon and it has to be a celebration.'

"I thought, 'Well no pressure there, then' (laughs). I just wrote what came into my head, which at the time seemed like mumbo, jumbo. 'Nine lives. Cats eyes. Abusing every one of them and running wild.'

"The boys got it though. They saw Bon's life in that lyric."