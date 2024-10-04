Abbey Road Studios reveals winners of 2024 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards

Blur's Graham Coxon pictured by Tom Pallant. Picture: Tom Pallant

By Jenny Mensah

Abbey Road Studios has unveiled the winners of the 2024 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards, during a celebratory event across the iconic Studios One and Two.

Abbey Road Studios has unveiled the winners of its 2024 Abbey Road Music Photography Awards.

Photographers recognised in this year's awards included Tom Ballant - who took home the prize for Music Moment of the Year for capturing Blur's Graham Coxon throwing his guitar in the air at the band's second Wembley date and Andreia Lemos, who took home the prize for Undiscovered Photographer of the Year with her depiction of Amyl and the Sniffers.

Elsewhere Francis Mancini picked up the Live Music award for his photo of British music producer and DJ Darren Styles and Bolade Banjo, who picked up the Portrait prize for his shot of Jamaican DJ Popcaan.

Esteemed photographer Jill Furmanovsky was also honoured with the ICON Award, which was presented to her on stage by Noel Gallagher.

The finalists and winners were celebrated during a special event at the iconic Studios One and Two, with live performances from Maverick Sabre’s YOURS collective, JNR Williams and Aziya.

See the full list of winners below...

Commenting on his Music Moment of the Year-winning photo, which was voted for by the public, Tom Pallant said: "This image was captured at Wembley Stadium during the second of two shows Blur played in July 2023, featuring Graham Coxon tossing his guitar towards the rafters. These concerts were an absolute honour to document, alongside my girlfriend Phoebe, marking the band’s first major performances since their highly anticipated reunion.

"Having photographed the show the previous night, I had the rare opportunity to plan a live shot like this. Knowing Graham would launch his guitar 20 feet into the air, I was ready to capture the exact moment it soared right into the gap in the stadium roof. I think it’s the only time I’ve ever shouted 'YES!' Out loud after getting a shot."

To honour an incredible 53-year career, the legendary photographer Jill Furmanovsky collected this year’s prestigious ICON Award. The award was presented on stage by Noel Gallagher, who dubbed her the “best photographer ever!”

Jill Furmanovsky was awarded with the ICON Award this year. Picture: Ki Price

The photographer has captured some of Abbey Road’s most iconic moments, including Pink Floyd's 1975 Wish You Were Here recording sessions and Oasis' Be Here Now sessions in 1997. In 2017, she became Abbey Road's first-ever photographer in residence, before joining the judging panel for the MPAs' inaugural awards in 2022. Throughout her career, Furmanovsky has collaborated with a roster of music legends, from Bob Marley and Led Zeppelin to Joy Division, Amy Winehouse, The Pretenders, and Blondie.

The 2024 competition saw a remarkable rise in submissions, with entries increasing by over 50% from last year. Showcasing a range of global talent, over 22,000 images from 28 different countries were submitted, across six open categories.

See the full list of winners of the Abbey Road Music Photography Awards:

OPEN CATEGORIES:

Undiscovered Photographer of the Year (Supported by adidas)

Charlie Barclay Harris [Stone]

Isaiah Johns [Yves Tumor & Chris Greatti]

Izzy Nuzzo [Drake]

Leila Afghan [Nayana IZ]

Andreia Lemos [Amyl and the Sniffers] - WINNER

Amy Taylor of Amyl and the Sniffers, captured by Andreia Lemos. Picture: Andreia Lemos

Music Moment of the Year (Supported by Outernet London and voted for by the public)

Sam Neill [Fred Again..]

Tom Pallant [Blur] - WINNER

Danielle Agnello [Souls of Mischief]

Zachary Zephir [Travis Scott]

Chris Suspect [Daikaiju]

Blur's Damon Albarn pictured by Tom Pallant. Picture: Tom Pallant

Live Music Award

AF CORTES [Daikaiju]

Alec Castillo [Iggy Pop]

Francis Mancini [Darren Styles] - WINNER

Isaiah Pate [Glaive]

Lorenzo Reali [Nayt]

Darren Styles captured by Francis Mancini. Picture: Francis Mancini

Underground Scenes Award

Adam Ziegenhals [Hogg]

Lemphek [Hui Zu & Chen Hongmin] - WINNER

Jodi Rogers [Max Kelan]

Lance Webber [Lolly Gaggers]

Marcus Maddox [Malice K - Cheeky Maa]

Hui Zu & Chen Hongmin captured by Lemphek. Picture: Lemphek

Making Music Award

Mariana dos Santos Pires [Léa Sen]

AF Cortes [Making Moves]

Maninder Ram [Lancey Foux]

Lauren Harris [Joesef] - WINNER

RxAxLxF [CHOVU]

Josef captured by Lauren Harris. Picture: Lauren Harris

Jazz: The Rebirth of Cool

Adrien H. Tillmann [Billy Harper] - WINNER

Christaan Felber [Cécile McLorin Salvant]

Diogo Lopes [Ezra Collective]

Lauren Luxenberg [Shabaka]

Leszek Gawin [Shabaka]

Billy Harper captured by Adrien H. Tillmann. Picture: Adrien H. Tillmann

INVITED CATEGORIES

Editorial

Alexa Viscius [bnny] - WINNER

Bet Bettencourt [Tems]

Murry Deaves [Static Dress]

James Robjant in collaboration with Patrick Waugh [King Krule]

Bolade Banjo [Headie One]

Xavier Tera [Rosalia]

Jack Chipper [D Double E]

bnny photographed by Alexa Viscius. Picture: Alexa Viscius

Portrait

Jackie Lee Young [Devendra Banhart]

Bolade Banjo [Popcaan] - WINNER

Elliot Hensford [Adekunle Gold]

Harry Steel [Oversize]

Jennifer McCord [Arlo Parks]

Gavin Bond [Liam Gallagher]

Shenell Kennedy [Unknown T]

Callum Walker Hutchinson [Raye]

Popcaan captured by Bolade Banjo. Picture: Bolade Banjo

