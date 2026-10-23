Who won the Mercury Prize 2026? See the full list of winners through the years...
23 October 2026, 10:30 | Updated: 23 October 2026, 13:29
The Mercury Prize 2026 took place last night, but who took home the prize. Get the full list of winners throughout the years.
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The 2026 Mercury Prize ceremony took place on 22nd October at Newcastle's Utilita Arena.
The prestigious event, which celebrated the best British and Irish albums of the year and featured live performances from shortlisted artists, crowned their overall winner in a star-studded ceremony.
So who won the Mercury Prize in 2026 and who else has won the award over the years?
Find out the answer to these questions and more below.
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Who won the Mercury Prize in 2026?
RAYE has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope.
The singer-songwriter beat stiff competition from Florence + The Machine, Dove Eliss, JADE, Kojey Radical, Suede and more to take home the prestigious award on the night.
She performed the song, I Hate The Way I look today at the ceremony, which took place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 22nd October.
The judging team said of their decision: “While the twelve albums shortlisted for 2026 Mercury Prize were wildly different, each one demonstrated how the album continues to be the ideal format for an artist or group wishing to get their artistic statement out into the world. We believe the album continues to have an important role to play in music in the age of streaming, which is why the judges felt the scale, structure, ambition and sheer charm of this year’s winner was the right choice for the 2026 Mercury Prize ‘Album of the Year’.
‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.’ by RAYE is suitably titled. Divided into four sections, the musical styles range from jazz to soul, R&B to classical. Shades of old school Hollywood glamour combine with kitchen sink realism to tell a story about a young woman navigating the everyday trials of life and love, on an album that is joyous and indeed hopeful. RAYE displays real imagination and scope in showing what an album can be, going beyond any one style or genre to realise her vision. The judges agreed that RAYE’S’s superb album will serve as a huge inspiration for years to come.”
Who won the first Mercury Prize?
The first ever Mercury Prize was won by Primal Scream in 1992 for Screamadelica.
Has anyone won the Mercury Prize twice?
Yes. PJ Harvey is the only artist to win the award more than once: First in 2001 with Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and again in 2011 with Let England Shake.
Who has previously won the Mercury Prize? Full list:
- 1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica
- 1993: Suede – Suede
- 1994: M People - Elegant Slumming
- 1995: Portishead - Dummy
- 1996: Pulp - Different Class
- 1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms
- 1998: Gomez - Bring It On
- 1999: Tavin Singh - OK
- 2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast
- 2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea
- 2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper
- 2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner
- 2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand
- 2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now
- 2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not
- 2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future
- 2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid
- 2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy
- 2010: The xx - xx
- 2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake
- 2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave
- 2013: James Blake - Overgrown
- 2014: Young Fathers - Dead
- 2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now
- 2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa
- 2017: Sampha - Process
- 2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life
- 2019: Dave - Psychodrama
- 2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka
- 2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams
- 2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
- 2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be
- 2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas
- 2025: Sam Fender - People Watching
- 2026: RAYE - This Music May Contain Hope