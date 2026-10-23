Who won the Mercury Prize 2026? See the full list of winners through the years...

Arctic Monkeys Alex Turner, Sam Fender, RAYE, Ezra Collective and PJ Harvey. Picture: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images, Euan Cherry/Getty Images), Joseph Okpako/WireImage, Jeff Spicer/Getty Images, Dave Hogan/Getty Images

By Jenny Mensah

The Mercury Prize 2026 took place last night, but who took home the prize. Get the full list of winners throughout the years.

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The 2026 Mercury Prize ceremony took place on 22nd October at Newcastle's Utilita Arena.

The prestigious event, which celebrated the best British and Irish albums of the year and featured live performances from shortlisted artists, crowned their overall winner in a star-studded ceremony.

So who won the Mercury Prize in 2026 and who else has won the award over the years?

Find out the answer to these questions and more below.

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Who won the Mercury Prize in 2026?

RAYE has been named the overall winner of the 2026 Mercury Prize for her album This Music May Contain Hope.

The singer-songwriter beat stiff competition from Florence + The Machine, Dove Eliss, JADE, Kojey Radical, Suede and more to take home the prestigious award on the night.

She performed the song, I Hate The Way I look today at the ceremony, which took place at Newcastle's Utilita Arena on 22nd October.

RAYE wins The Mercury Prize 2026. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Getty

The judging team said of their decision: “While the twelve albums shortlisted for 2026 Mercury Prize were wildly different, each one demonstrated how the album continues to be the ideal format for an artist or group wishing to get their artistic statement out into the world. We believe the album continues to have an important role to play in music in the age of streaming, which is why the judges felt the scale, structure, ambition and sheer charm of this year’s winner was the right choice for the 2026 Mercury Prize ‘Album of the Year’.

‘THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE.’ by RAYE is suitably titled. Divided into four sections, the musical styles range from jazz to soul, R&B to classical. Shades of old school Hollywood glamour combine with kitchen sink realism to tell a story about a young woman navigating the everyday trials of life and love, on an album that is joyous and indeed hopeful. RAYE displays real imagination and scope in showing what an album can be, going beyond any one style or genre to realise her vision. The judges agreed that RAYE’S’s superb album will serve as a huge inspiration for years to come.”

Who won the first Mercury Prize?

The first ever Mercury Prize was won by Primal Scream in 1992 for Screamadelica.

Has anyone won the Mercury Prize twice?

Yes. PJ Harvey is the only artist to win the award more than once: First in 2001 with Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea and again in 2011 with Let England Shake.

Who has previously won the Mercury Prize? Full list:

1992: Primal Scream - Screamadelica

1993 : Suede – Suede

1994: M People - Elegant Slumming

1995: Portishead - Dummy

1996: Pulp - Different Class

1997: Roni Size Reprazent - New Forms

1998: Gomez - Bring It On

1999: Tavin Singh - OK

2000: Badly Drawn Boy - The Hour Of Bewilderbeast

2001: PJ Harvey - Stories From The City, Stories From The Sea

2002: Ms Dynamite - A Little Deeper

2003: Dizzee Rascal - Boy In Da Corner

2004: Franz Ferdinand - Franz Ferdinand

2005: Antony & The Johnsons - I Am A Bird Now

2006: Arctic Monkeys - Whatever People Say I Am That's What I'm Not

2007: Klaxons - Myths Of The Near Future

2008: Elbow - The Seldom Seen Kid

2009: Speech Debelle - Speech Therapy

2010: The xx - xx

2011: PJ Harvey - Let England Shake

2012: Alt-J - An Awesome Wave

2013: James Blake - Overgrown

2014: Young Fathers - Dead

2015: Benjamin Clementine - At Least For Now

2016: Skepta - Konnichiwa

2017: Sampha - Process

2018: Wolf Alice - Visions Of A Life

2019: Dave - Psychodrama

2020: Michael Kiwuanuka - Kiwanuka

2021: Arlo Parks - Collapsed In Sunbeams

2022: Little Simz - Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

2023: Ezra Collective - Where I'm Meant To Be

2024: English Teacher - This Could Be Texas

2025: Sam Fender - People Watching

2026: RAYE - This Music May Contain Hope

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