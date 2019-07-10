Bob Dylan & Neil Young's Hyde Park gig: support, stage times, setlist & more

Bob Dylan and Neil Young. Picture: Joseph Okpako/Redferns & Raymond Boyd/Getty Images

The two legendary musicians are set to play a historic gig at the famous London park on Friday. Find out who's supporting them when to expect them on stage.

Bob Dylan and Neil Young are set for a very special gig this Friday (12 July) at London’s Hyde Park.

Two of the greatest musicians of all time will join forces for a historic night in the capital, where they'll treat to fans to some of the most iconic songs in music.

Neil Young will take to the stage first with his band, no doubt playing the likes of Harvest Moon, Old Man and Rockin' In The Free World - while hopefully treating the crowd to some rarities.

His set will be followed by the 2016 Nobel Prize for Literature winner Bob Dylan, who will cap off the night with a career-spanning setlist including everything from Blowing in the Wind, to All Along The Watchtower, Like A Rollin' Stone and Hurricane.

Who are the support acts for the gig?

The American titans will be supported on the main stage by Laura Marling, Cat Power and Sam Fender- with more acts playing across the North and Summer Stages.

What are the stage times for Bob Dylan and Neil Young's gig this Friday 12 July?

Great Oak Stage

20.30 - Bob Dylan

18.00 - Neil Young

16.45 - Laura Marling

15.30 - Cat Power

14.15 - Sam Fender

North Stage

17.30 - Adia Victoria

16.15 Vista Kicks

Summer Stage

17.30 - Big Society

16.15 - Boy Azooga

15.00 - Hardwicke Circus

What else do I need to know about the gig?

Last entry to the event will be at 8.30pm

The gig is a fully standing event.

You cannot take any seats of any kind to the event.

No food or drink can be brought into Hyde Park - with the exception of water in an un-opened plastic container up to 500ml.

Baby food in non-glass containers is also permitted.

Small bags which are no larger than 35 x40 x19 cm will be permitted.