Why did Kylie Minogue pull out of headlining Glastonbury in 2005?

Kylie Minogue plays in Berlin, Germany. Picture: Jorg Carstensen/DPA/PA Images

This Sunday sees the Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer play the legend slot on the Pyramid Stage. Find out why this year is so important to the pop princess.

Kylie Minogue is set to play the coveted Sunday Legends tea time slot at Glastonbury 2019, which has previously featured world-famous stars including Lionel Ritchie, Dolly Parton and Barry Gibb.

The Princess of Pop will take to the Pyramid Stage from 3.45pm, playing a selection of hits from throughout her 30-year music career, including Especially for You, Better The Devil You Know, Spinning Around, Step Back In Time and Can't Get You Out Of My Head.

Kylie has revealed she's "anxious" about the upcoming slot, and it's no surprise considering the performance will be a particularly poignant one for the 51-year-old Aussie star, who was set to play the festival back in 2005.

Find out why she was forced to cancel her slot here...

Why was Kylie forced to cancel her appearance at Glastonbury 2005?

Kylie was due to headline the Pyramid Stage 14 years ago as part of her Showgirl tour, but had to cancel her performance just a month earlier due to a breast cancer diagnosis.

As reported by NME at the time, a statement read: "Kylie Minogue has had to pull out of her headlining appearance at this year’s Glastonbury Festival due to ill health. This follows the confirmation early this morning that she has been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she will undergo immediate treatment. Consequently, her Australian tour, which was due to open in Sydney this Thursday, May 19, will not be able to proceed as planned."

Kylie added: "I was so looking forward to bringing the Showgirl tour to Australia and to Glastonbury, and am sorry to have to disappoint my fans. Nevertheless, hopefully all will work out fine and I’ll be back with you all again soon”.

Glastonbury Festival organisers said in a statement: “Glastonbury Festival was saddened to hear the news that Kylie Minogue has been diagnosed with breast cancer…our thoughts are with Kylie at this very difficult time.”

Who replaced Kylie in 2005?

The Spinning Around singer was replaced by British electronic duo Basement Jaxx, who then completed the line-up of headliners with The White Stripes and Coldplay.

It was during the latter's headline set on the Pyramid stage, Chris Martin chose to pay homage to Minogue, by covering her Can't Get You Out Of My Head single.

Addressing the crowd before their rendition, the Coldplay frontman said: "... Kylie Minogue had that thing going on, and we thought, 'everybody's sort of paid to see Kylie as well, so shouldn't we sort of salute absent friends?

"And that's why we're going to do this..."

Watch them perform Kylie's 2001 track:

What can we expect from Kylie in 2019?

14 years later and Kylie is ready to take to the stage yet again, this time in the Legends slot.

Though we can imagine her one hour and 15 minute slot will be chock-full of hits from throughout her career, we also expect to see a few surprises and covers thrown in there too.

If Jason Donovan happens to be at the festival, maybe he'll help his famous former off and on-screen lover reprise their 1989 Especially for You hit.

It makes sense that Kylie will give a speech about the journey she's made to get back to the stage, but will she cover a Coldplay track as a thank you to the band for their support all those years ago?

Kylie famously collaborated with Robbie Williams on Kids, and featured Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds' Where Wild Roses Grow.

Cave is currently touring the UK for a Conversations with Nick Cave. He hits Brighton Dome on the 28 and 29 June for two events, and he has the Sunday free. Could we see Kylie joined by the fellow Australian artist?

Only time will tell.

See a recent setlist for Kylie Minogue from Oxford's Blenheim Palace on 23 June 2019:

Act I

1. Love at First Sight

2. I Should Be So Lucky

3. On a Night Like This

4. Get Outta My Way

5. What Do I Have to Do?

6. Never Too Late

Act II

7. Je Ne Sais Pas Pourquoi

8. Hand on Your Heart

9. In Your Eyes

10. The One

Act III

11. Slow (With elements of "Fashion" by David Bowie)

12. Confide In Me

13. Kids (Robbie Williams cover)

14. Can't Get You Out Of My Head

Act IV

15. Especially for You (Jason Donovan cover)

16. Shocked

17.Step Back in Time

18. Better the Devil You Know

19. Where the Wild Roses Grow (Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds) (Snippet)

20. Tears on My Pillow (Little Anthony & The Imperials cover) (A cappella)

21. The Loco-Motion (Carole King cover) (With elements of "Bad Girls" by Donna Summer)

22. All the Lovers

Encore:

23. Dancing

24. Spinning Around

