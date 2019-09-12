Kylie Minogue: My Glastonbury performance was "not good enough"

Glastonbury Festival 2019 - Day Five. Picture: Samir Hussein/WireImage/Getty

The Aussie star has discussed her 2019 teatime slot at the Somerset festival, and revealed she wasn't impressed.

Kylie Minogue has revealed she wasn't happy with her performance at Glastonbury 2019.

The Can't Get You Out Of My Head singer hit the headlines this week for becoming the most watched Glastonbury performance of all time, with her Sunday tea time slot surpassing streams of the performances from bill-toppers Ed Sheeran, Beyonce and Adele.

However, the Princess of Pop has admitted she wasn't as taken with her set when she watched it back.

“My reaction was so at odds with the response and the reception it got,” the singer said.

“I hadn’t done it as well as I wanted. I’ve always been so hypercritical. Was this supposed to be the pinnacle of my career? It’s not good enough. I’m better than that.”

The Better The Devil You Know singer added: "I mean, I am fine now. Sort of. I guess I had to go through that, watch it, look at it objectively and get that out of my system. It just wasn’t perfection in my eyes".

“I have to learn to let it live, as it was for everyone else.”

READ MORE: Why did Kylie Minogue pull out of Glastonbury 2005 and who replaced her?

Meanwhile, Michael Eavis and his daughter Emily are set to attend a signing for the official Glastonbury book this year.

Glastonbury 50: The Official Story of Glastonbury Festival is set to celebrate five decades of the famous Somerset Festival, with pictures and celebrity contributions.

The festival founder and organiser will attend a signing on Saturday 2 November at Rough Trade Bristol for the meet and greet for those wanting to buy the commemorative book.

According to the Rough Trade website, the timings for the event are as follows:

10.00am - Store opens & Book + tickets are ready to collect

12.30pm - Doors for signing open & Book + Ticket collection / entry

1.30pm - Book signing starts

3.30pm - Book signing finishes



As Glastonbury prepares to celebrate its 50th year, rumours have already begun circulating about who will play in 2020.

Most recently, Sir Paul McCartney has said that there’s a “remote possibility” that he will top the bill at the Pyramid Stage next year.Speaking to the BBC, the former Beatle admitted: “People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

"My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it.”

The Liverpool legend last headlined Glastonbury’s Pyramid Stage in 2004, delivering a superb set that mixed solo hits like Maybe I’m Amazed and Live And Let Die with Beatles classics such as Get Back, Hey Jude and Helter Skelter.

Watch Paul McCartney invite Ringo Starr and Ronnie Wood at The O2, London: