Glastonbury Festival issues crucial advice for those registered before 2020

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset festival has given longtime festival-goers advice about their registration before the ticket sales this autumn.

Glastonbury Festival hasn't long closed its doors, but organisers have already issued advice for those hoping to attend the festival in 2024.

The world-famous music event, which takes place on Worthy Farm in Pilton, Somerset - has already confirmed it will be back next year, but now has big news for anyone who registered for the festival before the pandemic.

In order to eliminate touts and make the ticket buying system as fair as possible, a registration system has long been in place, which connects each potential ticket holder to a unique registration number and holds their details, including their email, postcode and recent photo.

Organisers have often advised would be festival-goers to double check if they are still registered for the festival, but now there's news that could affect your ability to buy a ticket for 2023. Find out more below.

Glastonbury organissers announced on Twitter this week that: "Any Glastonbury ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed before our next ticket sale"

They add: "Please also take a moment to review the details and photo(s) we have on file, submitting a more recent photo if your existing one is no longer of a good likeness, and make any other necessary amendments to your registered information no later than 30th September 2023."

Any Glastonbury ticket registrations submitted prior to 2020 need to be reviewed before our next ticket sale at https://t.co/Iesl4ov8Ga and the details confirmed.



Please also take a moment to review the details and photo(s) we have on file, submitting a more recent photo if… — Glastonbury Festival (@glastonbury) August 17, 2023

Less than two days after the 2023 event - which saw Arctic Monkeys, Guns N' Roses and Elton John headline - closed this year, the festival confirmed that they would be opening their doors once more in 2024.

Taking their official social media channels on Tuesday 27th June), the festival shared a photo of one of their famous bins, which bore the message: "See you in 366 days," meaning next year's event will take place from 26th - 30th June 2024.

Ticket sale dates are yet to be confirmed, but we can assume that a sale will take place in October or November 2023 and another will take place in the April resales next year.

Tickets for Glastonbury 2023 first went on sale on Thursday 3rd November and Sunday 6th November for coach and general tickets respectively.

The following year saw the resales take place on Thursday 20th and 23rd April.