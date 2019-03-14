Glastonbury headliners 2019: When are the next artists announced?

Fans watch Foo Fighters play the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury 2017. Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Stormzy has already been confirmed for the Friday night of the festival, but here's when the other bill-toppers may be revealed.

Stormzy was the first headline act to be confirmed for Glastonbury 2019, set to play the Pyramid Stage on Friday 28 June.

The announcement came as somewhat of a surprise in November last year, made via posters in Oxfams in Glastonbury's town centre and in Streatham- close to where the MC grew up.

We’re delighted to announce that Stormzy is confirmed as the first headliner for Glastonbury 2019. The multi award-winning British MC will headline the Pyramid Stage on Friday, June 28th. pic.twitter.com/xXhKPuKC3z — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) November 15, 2018

Since then, the festival has confirmed the deadline date for the full balance to be paid, giving deposit holders a window from 1-7 April to pay for their ticket.

If you've paid a deposit for a Glastonbury 2019 ticket, remember that the balance payment is due at the beginning of April. Read our FAQ at https://t.co/YNenClkSQQ pic.twitter.com/tpPyVqtk32 — Glastonbury Festival (@GlastoFest) March 7, 2019

With this in mind, when WILL the remaining Glastonbury headliners be announced? Radio X did our best digging to find the answer here...

When do Glastonbury headliners get announced?

Generally, Glastonbury do not reveal their full line-up until just before ticket resales in April.

However, there are always exceptions and usually one name is dropped before the year the festival takes place, like Stormzy was in 2018.

2017 saw Foo Fighters confirmed to play the Somerset festival on 27 February after they played a huge secret gig in Frome.

See their announcement here:

Ed Sheeran - who played the Saturday night of the festival - was announced on 16 March 2017, the month before ticket resales took place.

However the long-awaited news of Radiohead's headline slot of the Pryramid Stage broke in October 2016, giving fans plenty of time to get to grips with their extensive discography.

So when will Glastonbury Festival reveal the rest of their 2019 headliners?

The Glastonbury ticket resale dates have since been confirmed, with the festival announcing on their official website that returned coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on sale on Sunday 28 April.

So basically Glastonbury headliners could be announced any day before this time, with late March to early April seeming the most likely time slot.

This seems quite late, which leads us to believe not all the headliners are fully confirmed and in the bag, but at this stage The Cure and The Killers seem to be the bookies favourites.

Find out who might be tipped for the remaining slots here:

READ MORE: Glastonbury headline rumours line-up & more

Get more Glastonbury-related questions answered here:

When does Glastonbury 2019 take place?

As Glastonbury have confirmed, the festival officially takes place from Wednesday 26 June - Sunday 30 June.

When do Glastonbury tickets go on resale?

As the official festival website states: "Any ticket deposits for which the balance has not been paid by April 8th 2019 will be automatically refunded to the card on which they were booked..."

The official website has since added that returned coach tickets will go on sale on Thursday 25 April and general sale tickets will go on sale on Sunday 28 April.

How much will Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, general admission tickets will cost £248 + £5 booking fee.

Do I have to pay straight away?

Yes. The Glastonbury website confirms: "Tickets purchased in resales after April 8th 2019 must be paid for in full at point of booking."