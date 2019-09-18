Taylor Swift for appearance at Glastonbury 2020?

The US singer has announced a string of festival dates which will see her in Europe around the same time of the 50th anniversary of the Somerset Festival.

Taylor Swift has announced a string of festival dates for, which could put her in the frame to attend the most famous festival in Europe; Glastonbury.

The ME! singer revealed to her fans she'll be embarking on festival dates to perform her new The Lover album "in a way that feels authentic".

Introducing Love Fest, the Shake It Off singer then shared dates which will see her visit everywhere from Werchter Boutique in Belgium to Roskilde Festival in Denmark.

But a quick glance at her planned dates sees a space where she could attend the 50th anniversary of Glastonbury Festival, which takes place from 24-28th June 2020.

In the same month, Swift will head to Werchter Boutique in Belgium on 20 June, The Waldbühne in Germany on 24 June and Oslo Sommertid on 26 June - which means she could make a quick dash to Somerset on any of the days in-between.

If Taylor Swift doesn't take up one of the top spots on the Pyramid Stage, it's still possible that she could turn up for a surprise gig at The Park or one of the festival's many stages.

So far, a few legends are in the frame to play the festival, with it being rumoured that anyone from Fleetwood Mac to Elton John could grace the Pyramid Stage.

One act we definitely expect to see headline is Beatles legend Paul McCartney, who Michael Eavis may have let slip had been booked for the event.

Whoops!



For #GlastonburyFestival fans...



Michael Eavis has revealed that Sir Paul McCartney could be performing at next year's festival 🎵🎸 pic.twitter.com/ShOw4bIZ5D — BBC Somerset (@bbcsomerset) April 10, 2019

Macca himself has since teased the news could be true by telling the BBC that it was a "remote possibility".

The Hey Jude legend went on: "People are saying that it would be good if I did it, so I’m starting to think about whether I can or whether it would be a good thing.

"My kids are saying ‘Dad we’ve got to talk about Glastonbury’ and I think I know what they mean.“It’s starting to become some remote kind of possibility. It’s definitely not fixed yet but people are starting to talk about it."

Meanwhile, Glastonbury organisers have confirmed the ticket sale date will take place on Thursday 3 October for coach packages and on Sunday 6 October for standard tickets.

Find out everything we know about the festival so far...

How do you register for Glastonbury tickets?

Registrations for the festival have now re-opened and all Glastonbury hopefuls must register to buy tickets.

Register here

How much do Glastonbury tickets cost?

In 2019, tickets for the festival cost £248 + £5 booking fee, so it's likely to be within the region or slightly more than this figure.

