Michael Eavis to stop organising Glastonbury Festival after 2020?

Will Glastonbury Founder Michael Eavis stop running Glastonbury Festival in 2020? Picture: OLI SCARFF/AFP/Getty Images

Back in 2014, festival organiser Michael Eavis said he thought he could "run on another six years".

Michael Eavis could possibly stand down from organising Glastonbury Festival if he sticks to his word in 2014.

The 83-year old founded the festival back in 1970, charging just £1 for punters to attend, but almost 50 years later it has played host to most of the world's biggest acts on the Pyramid Stage.

However, as reported by The Guardian in 2014, Eavis said: "I think I can run on another six years, which would take me up to 50 years, then [I'll] see what happens after that".

However, even back then the festival founder was clear he thought that the festival itself was by no means ready to stop, saying it's "still got a few years in it".

Meanwhile, Eavis set tongues wagging when he accidentally let slip that The Beatles legend Paul McCartney was set to play Glastonbury 2020.

Speaking to BBC Somerset, the festival’s organiser said: “Paul’s on good form at the moment.”

Asked by the reporter if he meant that McCartney would be heading to the festival, Eavis said “Hopefully for the 50th.”

He added, rather sweetly, “But don’t make a big thing of it will you?”

Macca might be in the running for 2020, but it seems that Queen aren't quite a sure bet.

As NME reports, speaking to the BBC, he revealed that Queen's agent tried to send him a "hand-written postcard," adding: "It almost worked, I tell you".

Eavis then referred to his row with Queen guitarist Brian May over the Badger cull in 2013.

When asked if their difference of opinion was the reason why Queen won't be topping the bill at Worthy Farm any time soon, Eavis responded: "Not really but it does have a bearing on it. I have to say, it does have a bearing on it."

