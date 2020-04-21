What is Eminem's sobriety date and what does his coin mean?

The US rapper celebrated 12 years of sobriety this week on social media by posting an image of his coin, but do you know what it means and what finally made Eminem get clean?

Eminem has celebrated 12 years of sobriety this week.

Taking to Instagram, the Slim Shady rapper shared a picture of his sobriety coin, writing: "Clean dozen, in the books! I'm not afraid."

But how did the superstar rapper become clean, what's his sobriety date and what is the significance of the AA or NA sobriety coin he posted? Find out the answer here.

What is Eminem's sobriety date?

Eminem's official sobriety date is 20 April 2008.

What was Eminem addicted to and how did he get clean?

The Monster rapper suffered from a serious addiction to prescription medication. which almost killed him and saw him take lethal amounts of Vicodin, Valium and Ambien.

After getting briefly clean and entering rehab in 2005, he suffered from an overdose at the end of 2007. He later found out that the pills he'd acquired from a friend were methadone and were the equivalent of four bags of heroin.

It was after this brush with death that he decided to get clean. Narcotics anonymous and his famous sponsor Elton John were instrumental to his recovery.

Eminem and Elton John. Picture: 1.Kevin Winter/Getty Images 2. Dave Simpson/WireImage/ Getty Images

"When I first wanted to get sober, I called [Elton] and spoke to him about it,", Eminem told The Guardian in 2009. "He's somebody who's in the business and can identify and relate to the lifestyle and how hectic things can be. He understands ... the pressure and any other reasons that you want to come up with for doing drugs.

"I reached out to him and told him, 'Look, I'm going through a problem and I need your advice.'"

According to the rapper, Elton John would reach out to him every day in the early days of his recovery, calling him from wherever he was in the world.

What does the sobriety coin mean?

Sobriety coins are tokens given to those in alcohol or drug recovery, who are taking part in the 12 step recovery program, and mark how long a member has been sober.

The triangle represents service, unity and recovery to what is thought of a disease with three parts, mental, physical and spiritual. The circle represents one-ness or wholeness.

If you are affected by any of the topics in this story, please seek help and advice from the resources below:

Action on Addiction:

0300 330 0659

www.actiononaddiction.org.uk

Aquarius

0121 622 8181

http://aquarius.org.uk/

City Roads Crisis Intervention:

020 7278 8671

DAN 24/7 (Wales)

0808 808 2234

www.dan247.org.uk

Families Anonymous:

020 7498 4680

www.famanon.org.uk

UK Narcotics Anonymous:

0300 999 1212

www.ukna.org