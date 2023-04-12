Glastonbury announces major change to ticket payment process for April resale

Alex Turner, Axl Rose and Elton John will headline Glastonbury this year. Picture: 1. 2. Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Stagecoach 3. Rocket Entertainment/Ben Gibson

By Jenny Mensah

The Somerset Festival have advised music fans that they've made a huge change to the buying process this year.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Glastonbury has announced a major change to the ticket resales, which could make a huge difference to would-be festival-goers.

Today (Wednesday 12th April) organisers confirmed ticket resales would take place on Thursday 20th April at 6pm BST for coach tickets and Sunday 23rd April at 9am BST for general admission tickets respectively.

However, the festival has also added a new change to the way tickets are purchased once registration information has been filled, giving Glasto hopefuls 24 hours to pay for their tickets instead.

Organisers explain on their official website: "Due to the high volume of traffic expected for the limited number of tickets available in the resales, you will not be asked for your payment details during the booking process."

They add: "Once you have submitted your order request, including the registration details for each ticket, you will receive an initial confirmation to let you know we have received your order, followed by an email within 3 hours of the sale closing, with details of how to pay for the booking. You will then have 24 hours to complete your purchase, before the order is cancelled."

READ MORE: Glastonbury announces 2023 ticket resale dates

Glastonbury Festival will return for 2023. Picture: Matt Cardy/Getty Images

If Glasto fans are lucky enough to get through and complete the initial booking process, but haven't received an email within three hours, they have been urged to check all their spam and junk folders and then contact the team at See Tickets via their Customer Service Portal.

The festival warns that any bookings for which payment has not been completed within the 24 hour window will be cancelled, however it's not clear what will happen to these cancelled tickets.

The resale of accommodation options will go live on Thursday 27th April at 12 noon BST.

Sir Elton John to headline Glastonbury in final UK show of last ever tour

READ MORE: When does registration close for Glastonbury 2023?

This year's Glastonbury Festival will see Arctic Monkeys, Guns N'Roses and Elton John headline.

Also on the bill are the likes of Lizzo, Lana Del Rey, Little Nas X, Wizkid and Yusuf/Cat Stevens, who will play the Sunday Tea Time Legends slot.

They'll be joined by Royal Blood, Kelis, Young Fathers, Maneskin, Slowthai, The War On Drugs and more.

Arctic Monkeys and Guns N’ Roses complete Glastonbury headliners line-up

READ MORE: Yusuf / Cat Stevens is "petrified" of Glastonbury Legends slot